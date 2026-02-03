Century Complete Releases Limited Homesites at New Winston-Salem Community

Online homebuying pioneer expands North Carolina presence

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—released a limited number of new homes for sale from the $280s at Creekbend, a new community just five miles from downtown Winston-Salem and with convenient proximity to employment and cultural hubs in Greensboro and High Point.

Learn more and schedule your tour at www.CenturyCommunities.com/CreekbendNC.

Dupont Plan Rendering | New Construction Homes in Winston-Salem, NC | Creekbend by Century Complete Essex Plan Rendering | New Homes for Sale in Winston-Salem, NC | Creekbend by Century Complete

"We're thrilled to introduce Creekbend to Winston-Salem homebuyers, offering affordable quality in a great location near downtown," said Dave Hodgman, Executive Vice President of Field Operations. "With limited homesites available, now's the perfect time to explore new homes and savings opportunities."

Offfering up to 2,014 square feet and four bedrooms, two-story floor plans at Creekbend boast desirable included features such as LG® stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, Kohler® fixtures, and luxury vinyl plank flooring.

Homeowners will also love a prime location in the Piedmont Triad, with easy access to business, entertainment and outdoor recreation at attractions like the 375-acre Salem Lake, featuring swimming, boating, fishing, and more.

CREEKBEND | WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Now selling from the $280s

Two-story floor plans with open-concept layouts

4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, up to 2,014 square feet

2-bay garages

Quartz countertops, Kohler® fixtures, LG® stainless-steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and more

Near William G. White Jr. Family YMCA, Winston Lake and other recreational destinations

Easy access to Greensboro and High Point

Location:

Waterworks Road

Winston-Salem, NC 27101

336.232.5641

VISIT OUR SALES STUDIO

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our Sales Studio.

High Point Studio

1225 Eastchester Drive

High Point, NC 27265

336.232.5641

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in North Carolina, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready—all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years, and one of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies (2025). Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

