Century Communities Announces New Community in California's Central Valley

News provided by

Century Communities, Inc.

08 Nov, 2023, 16:51 ET

Top 10 homebuilder brings new housing community to Merced

MERCED, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—announced a new community coming soon to California's Central Valley: Crest View in Merced.

Showcasing a versatile lineup of single-family floor plans, Crest View will offer modern open-concept layouts, high-quality included features and quick access to Merced College, the University of California Merced and the Central Yosemite Highway. In total, the new community will bring 104 new homesites to the Central Valley. This neighborhood comes at a time when the area is experiencing a home shortage, as reported by the California Association of Realtors®, allowing more buyers to find a home that meets their needs.

"With Central Valley housing in short supply, we're honored to bring this new community to Merced, providing quality options to choose from near major employers like the University of California Merced," said Allen Bennett, Central Valley Division President. "This also means that there's no better time than now to join our interest list to ensure you're the first to know about available homes."

Learn more and join the community interest list at www.CenturyCommunities.com/CrestView.    

COMING SOON:

Crest View | Merced, CA
Pre-sales anticipated to begin early 2024

  • 104 single-family homesites
  • 4 two-story floor plans
  • Pricing from the mid $400s
  • 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages
  • 1,777 to 2,618 square feet
  • Select plans feature multi-generational suites
  • Prime location near Merced College, Dignity Health Mercy Medical Center Merced, and Merced-Castle Airport

Location:
4109 Adobe Court
Merced, CA 95348
209-290-2044 

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in California.

How it works:

  1. Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
  2. Click "Buy Now" on any available home
  3. Fill out a quick Buy Online form
  4.  Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
  5. Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

