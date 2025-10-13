Century Communities to Break Ground on New Townhomes in Nashville

Stokers Village will begin pre-Grand Opening events and interest list sales in October, with general sales following in November

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—revealed the Company will break ground shortly on a new townhome community in Nashville called Stokers Village. Members of the community's interest list will receive invites to pre-Grand Opening opportunities in October, prior to general sales launching in November, with homes slated to start from the mid $400s.

Cameron Plan Model Exterior (Photographed in North Carolina)| Plan Coming Soon to Stokers Village in Nashville, TN | Century Communities Stokers Village Aerial Photo | New Construction Homes in Nashville, TN | Century Communities

Join the community interest list for invites to pre-Grand Opening events, homesite releases and more at www.CenturyCommunities.com/StokersVillageTN .

"Stokers Village is a rare opportunity to get a quality new construction home in the heart of Nashville," said Zack Adler, Nashville Division President. "With a prime location on the northwest side of the city, Stokers Village will offer fast access to hubs like downtown, Germantown and River North. Now's the perfect time to join our interest list for early access perks at this anticipated community."

MORE ABOUT STOKERS VILLAGE

Official opening in November—with pre-Grand Opening opportunities for interest list members in October

Two-story townhomes from the mid $400s

3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2-bay alley-load garage

1,765 square feet

Spacious owner's suites with dual walk-in closets

Electric fireplaces with shiplap (select homes)

Desirable location with close proximity to downtown Nashville, River North and Germantown

Community green spaces with benches and a bike rack

Location:

3033 Stokers Lane

Nashville, TN 37218

615.349.8720

(Located on the corner of Buena Vista Pike and Stokers Lane)

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Tennessee.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com

Click "Buy Now" on any available home

Fill out a quick Buy Online form

Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit

Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years, and one of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies (2025). Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.