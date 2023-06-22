Century Communities Announces New Homes Now Selling in San Jacinto, CA

News provided by

Century Communities, Inc.

22 Jun, 2023, 17:31 ET

Top 10 U.S. homebuilder now open at Mountain Bridge North, selling from the high $400s

SAN JACINTO, Calif., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) —a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—is excited to announce it's now selling at Mountain Bridge North, the company's anticipated new community in San Jacinto, conveniently situated southeast of Riverside near I-215 and Highway 74. In addition, the builder recently opened two new model homes at the community, showcasing Plan Two and Plans Three.

Continue Reading
Plan Three Rendering at Mountain Bridge North | New Homes in San Jacinto, CA by Century Communities
Plan Three Rendering at Mountain Bridge North | New Homes in San Jacinto, CA by Century Communities
Plan Two Rendering at Mountain Bridge North | New Homes in San Jacinto, CA by Century Communities
Plan Two Rendering at Mountain Bridge North | New Homes in San Jacinto, CA by Century Communities
Plan One Rendering at Mountain Bridge North | New Homes in San Jacinto, CA by Century Communities
Plan One Rendering at Mountain Bridge North | New Homes in San Jacinto, CA by Century Communities

The first of two home collections at the planned community of Mountain Bridge, new homes at Mountain Bridge North are currently selling from the high $400s, offering a stunning selection of single- and two-story floor plans with lavish features like luxury vinyl flooring, Shaker-style cabinets, granite and quartz countertops, and the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package. Homebuyers will also appreciate versatile layouts, with select plans boasting multi-generational suites and flex rooms.

Learn more & view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/MountainBridge.

"We're excited to serve homebuyers in this up-and-coming market with an eclectic mix of single- and two-story floor plans, offering modern included features and designer-selected features," said Justin Brewer, Southern California Division President. "We currently have a variety of homes available for purchase on-site and online, so it's the perfect time for buyers to explore options and find their best fit."

MORE ABOUT MOUNTAIN BRIDGE NORTH
Now selling from the high $400s

  • 1 single-story floor plan, 2 two-story floor plans
  • 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 bathrooms
  • Up to 2,741 square feet
  • 2-bay garages
  • Two model homes open for tour (Plan Two and Plan Three)
  • Close to Mt. San Jacinto College
  • Quick commute to Riverside

Location:
E. Esplanade Avenue & S. Hewitt Street (NE Corner)
San Jacinto, CA 92638
909.667.0171

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING: Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Southern California.

How it works:

  1. Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
  2. Click "Buy Now" on any available home
  3. Fill out a quick Buy Online form
  4. Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
  5. Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Inspire Home Loans® | NMLS # 1564276, click here for State Licensing Disclosures with additional information found at NMLS Consumer Access: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org 

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

Also from this source

Century Communities Now Selling New Homes Along Lake Norman in Sherrills Ford, NC

Century Complete Opens New Home Sales Studio in Broussard, Louisiana

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.