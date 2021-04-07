Century Communities Hosting Grand Opening Event in Union County, North Carolina

WEDDINGTON POINTE GRAND OPENING EVENT April 10 to 11, 2021 | By appointment only (in keeping with CDC guidelines)

Event will feature a tour of the community's fully furnished model home.

Call 704.216.1665 to reserve your spot.

Explore Weddington Pointe today at www.CenturyCommunities.com/WeddingtonPointe.

"Weddington Pointe offers something for everyone, with a sought-after location, beautiful new homes by one of the nation's top builders, and great community amenities," said Ken Rabel, Charlotte Division President. "Homes are already selling fast, so we encourage interested buyers to act now and find their best fit."

More About Weddington Pointe:

225 single-family homesites

Ranch and two-story homes from the high $200s

3 to 5 bed, 2.5 to 3 baths, 2-bay garages, up to 2,850 square feet

Quick access to downtown Monroe , Uptown Charlotte, neighborhood schools and more

, Uptown Charlotte, neighborhood schools and more Quick move-in homes available to reserve online

Sales Center:

2002 Yearden Lane

Monroe, NC 28110

704.216.1665

MORE NEW COMMUNITIES IN THE CHARLOTTE METRO AREA

Sagecroft: Indian Trail, NC

Townhomes | Join our VIP list!

Retreat at Rocky River: Charlotte, NC

Single-family homes | Join our VIP list!

Harmony at Matthews: Matthews, NC

Townhomes | Now selling!

Palm Tree Cove: York, SC

Single-family homes | Join our VIP list!

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

Related Links

www.centurycommunities.com

