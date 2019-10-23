Century Communities, Inc. announces highly anticipated community, Sherwood Crossing in Duluth

"We're excited to open Sherwood Crossing, a classic townhome community, where residents can enjoy the vibrant lifestyle of Duluth city square and easy access to all the rich employment, cultural and entertainment amenities available in the area. This is a great time to take advantage of grand opening pricing on new townhomes for sale in popular Duluth," said Susie Anderson, Century Communities' Atlanta Division manager.

Sherwood Crossing is a townhome community that features three distinctive floorplans ranging in size from 2,234 to 2,295 square feet starting in the low-$300's. These quality-crafted homes present choices of 3 bedrooms, 2.5-3.5 baths and 2-garage bays. Outdoor amenities include green space, a pavilion, fire pit and benches.

The City of Duluth is a suburb of Atlanta located north of Interstate 85 and home to the Gwinnett Civic and Cultural Center, Infinite Energy Center, Hudgens Center for the Arts and the Red Clay Center.

Today, Duluth enjoys a thriving business district, eclectic shopping and dining and the ever-popular annual Fall Festival. CBS Travel Editor Peter Greenberg in citing Duluth's award-winning Town Green called the city, "a stellar example of how creating a beautiful public space can build community spirit."

Homebuyers interested in living at Sherwood Crossing can visit with new home sales associates at the sales center, 3346 Buford Hwy, Duluth, GA 30096. For more information about this exciting new community and sales opportunities, please visit: https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/georgia/atlanta-metro/duluth/sherwood-crossing

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 17 states across the U.S. and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com

