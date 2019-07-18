Century Communities, Inc. announces its 3rd pre-grand opening in 60 days for Reflection at College Park in Mountain House

Three floor plans are being introduced in two-story layouts ranging in size from 2,271 to 2,617 square feet. This single-family collection of homes features elegantly designed owner's suites with private bathrooms and large linen and walk-in closets, spacious and open kitchen layouts, bright great rooms with stacked windows, dining rooms, powder rooms, lofts, upstairs laundry rooms and a vestibule of windows. Options vary by floor plan and all designs include covered patios. Homeowners can find their ideal home for every style and budget. Starting prices will be announced soon.

Century Communities' Northern California division president Jim Fletcher said, "We are excited to open this new community—one of four—in the heart of Mountain House. The collection is thoughtfully designed and offers exceptional choices for your ideal new home that will meet your needs. This is a great time to sign up for the interest list."

Reflection at College Park is one of four collections opening this year in the master-planned community. The collections will open in phases and ultimately feature 14 individual two-story home designs ranging in size from approximately 2,000 to 3,400 square feet.

Fletcher added, "Homeowners at Reflection at College Park will enjoy the convenient access to I-205, I-580 and Hwy 4 and benefit from the short commute to employment centers in Dublin, Pleasanton, San Ramon and Livermore. Plus, the abundance of highly rated K-12 schools throughout the community are compelling reasons to become a member of the community of Mountain House."

Historic Mountain House is located nearly equidistant between San Francisco, Sacramento and San Jose in California's San Joaquin County. An adobe house built during the Gold Rush of 1849 was called "The Mountain House," a famous station stop for gold miners. Since then, Mountain House has grown and thrived to offer first class amenities, parks and trails and access to nearby shopping, dining and major employment centers in the region. Homeowners with children are served by the highly rated Lammersville Joint Unified School District, which includes a new high school campus and six elementary schools. Two new schools are also planned to be built in the master-planned community.

Interested homebuyers can talk to a New Home Specialist and sign up now for the community's "interest list" to get timely information on pre-sales opportunities. For more information, please visit: https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/california/northern-california/mountain-house/reflection-at-college-park

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) is a top 10 national home builder. Century Communities is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 15 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast U.S. regions and offers title, insurance, and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

Related Links

www.centurycommunities.com

