Century Communities, Inc. announces model grand openings at Cielo at Sand Creek September 7

Cielo at Sand Creek is a gated neighborhood that includes 337 single-family homes. "Vive", a 55+ community, features two collections of one- and two-story plans ranging from 1,509-2,976 square feet. Vive homeowners can enjoy the resort-style pool, pickle ball and bocce courts, yoga lawn and a welcoming clubhouse with pub, movement studio and friendly gathering areas. "Prosper" is an unrestricted single-family community with one- and two-story plans ranging from 1,983-3,058 square feet. Models will be open for tours daily from 10 a.m.to 6 p.m.

James Fletcher, Century Communities' Northern California division president said, "This is a great time for buyers to take advantage of pre-grand opening pricing on these amazing floorplans which will appeal to both 55+ and single-family home buyers alike. Cielo offers homeowners finely appointed living space in a quality home surrounded by exceptional amenities."

The community is served by the Brentwood Union School District with convenient access to Highway 4 and the BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit) system.

The city of Antioch is nestled into the East Bay region of the San Francisco Bay Area and is a suburb to both San Francisco and Oakland. Founded in 1850, Antioch is one of California's oldest towns built along the San Joaquin River. The city offers a variety of employment, shopping and recreational opportunities; has a municipal marina, 31 parks and is home to the Antioch Dunes National Wildlife Refuge, the first national wildlife refuge in the country. The city is rich in history and supports numerous arts and cultural organizations.

For more information about pre-sales at Cielo at Sand Creek and to sign up for the interest list, visit the new sales office at 5580 Saddle Rock Lane, Antioch, CA 94531, and visit CenturyCommunities.com/Cielo for more information.

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) is a top 10 national home builder. Century Communities is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 17 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast U.S. regions and offers title, insurance, and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

