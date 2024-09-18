Century Communities Announces Fall Ribbon Cutting Ceremonies in San Antonio

Century Communities also recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in August with the Seguin Area Chamber of Commerce at Hiddenbrooke. The event commemorated the rollout of five new floor plans, plus a new model home for tour, at the popular Seguin community.

Explore each community at www.CenturyCommunities.com/SanAntonio.

"We're proud and excited to meet the need for quality homes with new offerings at four communities in prime locations around greater San Antonio," said Division President Eric Runge. "Even before our upcoming ribbon cuttings, homebuyers can visit our website to get a jump on their home search, with a stunning selection of single- and two-story floor plans available at each community."

AGAVE | SOUTHEAST SAN ANTONIO

Now selling from the mid $200s

Tahoe Model Home Ribbon-Cutting Event:

September 19, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (ceremony begins at 11 a.m. sharp)

Community Highlights:

Single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,388 to 2,511 square feet

Smart home package, car charging port, granite countertops and more included

East San Antonio location with easy access to Loop 410, I-10, Downtown San Antonio , and more

Community Address:

4843 Sahara Valleys

San Antonio, TX 78222

210.320.0070

APPLEWHITE MEADOWS | SOUTH SAN ANTONIO

Coming soon from the mid $200s

Frederick Model Home Ribbon-Cutting Event:

September 26, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (ceremony begins at 11 a.m. sharp)

Community Highlights:

Single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,388 to 2,511 square feet

Smart home package, car charging port, quartz countertops and more included

Amenities include a community center, pool and park

South San Antonio location with easy access to Loop 410, Downtown San Antonio , and more

Community Address:

10330 Gala Junction

San Antonio, TX 78224

210.898.2609

HACIENDA | SOUTH SAN ANTONIO

Now selling from the mid $200s

Tahoe Model Home Ribbon-Cutting Event:

October 3, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (ceremony begins at 11 a.m. sharp)

Community Highlights:

Single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,388 to 2,511 square feet

Smart home package, car charging port, stainless-steel appliances, LED lighting and more included

Idyllic South San Antonio location adjacent to Mitchell Lake Audubon Center and only 2.25 miles from the San Antonio River

location adjacent to Mitchell Lake Audubon Center and only 2.25 miles from the San Antonio River Community amenities include a 1.8-acre park with a playground, soccer field and picnic areas

Community Address:

9846 Chavaneaux Landing

San Antonio, TX 78231

210.987.2240

HIDDENBROOKE | SEGUIN

Now selling from the mid $200s

A special ribbon-cutting event was held on August 29 to commemorate five new floor plans and the community's new Blanco model home.

Community Highlights:

Single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,343 to 2,165 square feet

Stainless-steel appliances, LED lighting, 4" backsplash, granite countertops, smart home package and more included

Near Lake McQueeney, Lake Placid, and the Guadalupe River, with convenient proximity to entertainment and employment hubs in San Antonio , New Braunfels and Austin

, and Community pavilion, playground, sports fields, and more

Community Address:

2401 Hiddenbrooke Trace

Seguin, TX 78155

210.892.2609

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING: Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Texas.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

ABOUT CENTURY COMMUNITIES

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—consecutively awarded for a second year—and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.