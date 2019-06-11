Century Communities, Inc. announces pre-sales of affordable new condo community in Aurora

DENVER, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national home builder, announced today it has opened a new condominium community for sales in Aurora. LIV City Center introduces five new condo floor plans starting in the high $100's to mid $200's at 14301 E. Tennessee Ave., Aurora, CO 80012.

LIV City Center is a prime offering for first-time homeowners who seek the benefits of urban living without the inflated cost. Thoughtfully designed floorplans range in size from 753 to 1,183 square feet and offer 1-2 bedrooms and 1-2 baths. All condos benefit from open and welcoming living spaces with 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, covered patios and in-unit laundry rooms. Simplified and affordable designer packages are also offered allowing homebuyers the opportunity to customize their home while still maintaining affordability.

"We are thrilled to open LIV City Center which presents a new opportunity for price conscious buyers that have long been priced out of the Denver metro housing market until now. The community is ideally located within close proximity to large employment centers, I-225 and the Aurora Metro Center light rail station and offers an urban, maintenance free lifestyle that so many Coloradans seek out," said Brian Mulqueen, Division President.

LIV City Center is situated in the heart of Aurora and close to shopping, dining and recreational opportunities. The community is also a short commute, by car or light rail, to the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Children's Hospital, Denver Tech Center, Denver International Airport and downtown Denver.

Visit LIV City Center in Aurora to take advantage of limited time move-in specials. Call 303-551-8434 or visit https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/colorado/denver-metro/aurora/city-center

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) is a top 10 national home builder. Century Communities is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 15 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast U.S. regions and offers title, insurance, and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

