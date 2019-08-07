Century Communities, Inc. announces sales of luxury homes at Avanlea Ridge in Shoreline

"We are excited to present these exquisite new homes. Homeowners seeking the escape from the city hustle will enjoy Avanlea Ridge's masterful designs and appreciate that these homes are situated to maximize privacy while merging the elegant indoors with the surrounding natural environment," said Century Communities' Washington division president John Merlino.

Avanlea Ridge's homes are designed with bright open spaces which flow past gathering gourmet kitchens, great rooms, covered patios, bonus rooms, luxurious master suites with spacious walk-in closets and room for plenty of storage. The community is served by Albert Einstein Middle School and Shorewood High School.

This commuter friendly community is north of downtown Seattle and is less than 10 minutes from the 104 and 99 highways and minutes from the Sound, Everett and Cascade Mountains. The City of Shoreline has a reputation for strong neighborhoods, excellent schools and abundant parks with breathtaking views of Puget Sound, a saltwater shoreline, botanical garden, interurban trails, easy access to transit and much more.

Avanlea Ridge is located at 20309 8th Ave. NW, near the corner of 224th St. SW and 8th Avenue NW.

Homebuyers interested in learning more about the four remaining luxury homes at Avanlea Ridge, are encouraged to make an appointment with Blaise Devera by calling 425-269-7256 and by visiting https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/washington/seattle/shoreline/avanlea

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) is a top 10 national home builder. Century Communities is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 17 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast U.S. regions and offers title, insurance, and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

