Century Communities, Inc. hosts grand opening this weekend for Talavera Highlands in Bothell

Talavera Highlands' collection of luxury modern homes offers five floor plans ranging in size from 2,566 to 3,140 square feet. These quality crafted homes present bright, open layouts and elegant designs with choices of 3-5 bedrooms, 2.5-2.75 baths and 2-bay garages. All plans include a loft or bonus room which homeowners can customize to fit their unique lifestyles; plus main floor guest rooms and mudrooms are available on select plans.

"We're excited to open Talavera Highlands in Bothell, which is a friendly and resource-rich community. Homebuyers can choose from a variety of quality-built, luxury homes with top-of-the line amenities that will appeal to any lifestyle for those who dream of living in the Puget Sound," said John Merlino, Century Communities' Washington division president.

With convenient access to the 405 and 522, homeowners at Talavera Highlands will have an easy commute to Seattle, Bellevue, Lynnwood and Redmond. The Northshore School District serves the community with nearby Kokanee Elementary School. Plus, residents will enjoy the community's abundance of trees and open space, while being only minutes away from regional employment centers, Woodinville wine country, Bellevue shopping, the Alderwood Mall, the University of Washington Bothell, Cascadia College, Echo Lake and Paradise Valley Conservation Area. In addition, multiple recreation opportunities are available in the Everett and Cascade Mountains and Washington's Puget Sound region, which is a system of channels, inlets, estuaries, embayments and islands along the Pacific Coast.

Homebuyers interested in moving to Talavera Highlands can visit with new home sales associates at the sales center, 23116 45th Ave. SE, Bothell, WA 98021. For more information about the grand opening festivities and sales opportunities, please visit: https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/washington/seattle/bothell/talavera-highlands

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 17 states across the U.S. and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com

