Century Communities, Inc. hosts Oct. 12 grand opening for Moore Farm in Powder Springs

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, announced today the grand opening of Moore Farm its newest community in the greater Atlanta area. Grand opening festivities will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12 from Noon – 3pm in Powder Springs and includes VIP tours of the decorated model home, complimentary lunch and special prizes.

Moore Farm offers homeowners choices of 64 lots with ranch or two-story floorplans starting in the low $300's. These quality-crafted homes present choices of 3-5 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms and 2-bay garages. Outdoor amenities include a dog park, pocket parks, fire pit and sidewalks throughout the community. Moore Farm is served by Cobb County Schools.

"We're excited to open Moore Farm in highly desirable Powder Springs, a proactive and friendly community. At Moore Farm residents can enjoy the vibrant and hometown lifestyle where access is easy to all the employment, cultural and entertainment amenities available in the area. This is a great time to take advantage of grand opening pricing on new homes for sale in popular Powder Springs," said Susie Anderson, Century Communities' Atlanta Division manager.

Located 25 miles northwest of Atlanta, historic Powder Springs welcomes residents to the Old Towne Square for family-friendly events, festivals, concerts and shopping. Powder Springs also has connections and routes to the popular Silver Comet Trail. The trail is the second-longest paved trail in the U.S. and is popular for bicycling, running, hiking, horseback riding and more. In addition, Powder Springs is home to the Seven Springs Museum, Cobb County BMX park, McEachern sports and arts complex and more.

Homebuyers interested in living at Moore Farm and would like more information about the Oct. 12th grand opening festivities and grand opening pricing can find more information by visiting: https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/georgia/atlanta-metro/powder-springs/moore-farm#info_overlay_panel

