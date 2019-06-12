Century Communities, Inc. hosts Open House for Talavera Highlands in Bothell June 15

SEATTLE, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national home builder, announced today the opening of its new community, Talavera Highlands in Bothell on Saturday June 15 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. with a catered lunch from 12 to 2 pm. Talavera Highlands features single-family homes starting in the $800's. Talavera Highlands is near 228th Street SE and 45th Ave. SE in Bothell.

Talavera Highlands' collection of 20 luxury modern homes offers five existing floor plans ranging in size from 2,566 to 3,140 square feet. These quality crafted homes feature bright and open floor plans and elegant designs offering choices of 3-5 bedrooms, 2.5-3 baths and 2-car garages. All homes include a loft or bonus room which homeowners can choose from to fit their unique lifestyles.

"Bothell is a friendly and amenity-rich community and we're excited to open Talavera Highlands. Homebuyers will have a variety of home choices and selections to choose from that will appeal to any lifestyle in the Puget Sound," said John Merlino, Century Communities' Washington division president.

With convenient access to the 405 and 522, homeowners at Talavera Highlands will have an easy commute to Seattle, Bellevue, Lynnwood and Redmond. The Northshore School District serves the community with Kokanee Elementary School nearby. Homeowners at Talavera Highlands will enjoy the community's abundance of trees and open space, while being only minutes away from regional employment centers, Woodinville wine country, Bellevue shopping, the Alderwood Mall, the University of Washington Bothell, Cascadia College, Echo Lake and Paradise Valley Conservation Area, Seattle sights and recreation opportunities, the Everett and Cascade Mountains and the Puget Sound.

Historic Bothell began in the 1880s prior to European settlements and is unique in its geography as the town straddles two counties: King County and Snohomish County. Last year, the town's "Cup of Kindness Day" was cited by Reader's Digest naming Bothell one of the "Nicest Places in America."

Homebuyers interested in moving to Talavera Highlands can visit with new home sales associates at the sales center, 23116 45th Ave. SE, Bothell, WA 98021. For more information about the open house festivities and sales opportunities, please visit: https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/washington/seattle/bothell/talavera-highlands/site-plan#info_overlay_panel

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) is a top 10 national home builder. Century Communities is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 15 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast U.S. regions and offers title, insurance, and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

