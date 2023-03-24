Century Communities Joins Popular Bridgeland Planned Community Near Houston

Now pre-selling from the mid $300s, new homes from Century at Creekland Village offer five single-family floor plans with exceptional included features. A model home is also now under construction.

Learn more and view available homes: www.CenturyCommunities.com/BridgelandTX

"We're honored and excited to join Bridgeland, which has a well-deserved reputation as one of the Houston area's most prestigious and forward-thinking developments," said Blake Roberts, Houston Division President. "With versatile floor plans available at an attractive price point, along with a convenient location and abundant amenities, Creekland Village makes it easy for buyers to find their dream home."

MORE ABOUT CREEKLAND VILLAGE AT BRIDGELAND:

3 to 5 bedrooms

2 to 3 bathrooms

Up to 2,409 square feet

2-bay garages

Biodiverse setting with over 275 species of birds

Quick access to shopping and dining in Cypress

Convenient commute to Houston with close proximity to Highway 99/Grand Parkway and Highway 290

21015 Medina River Drive

Cypress, TX 77433

713.222.7000

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in the Houston Metro area.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com

Click "Buy Now" on any available home

Fill out a quick Buy Online form

Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit

Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

For information, contact:

Alyson Benn

Century Communities, Inc.

303.558.7352

[email protected]

