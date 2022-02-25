Century Communities' Multifamily Division Breaks Ground in Lone Tree, CO on Mixed-Use Apartment Complex

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, announced that Century Living—the Company's fast-growing national multifamily and build-for-rent division—has closed on the land and broken ground on its 425-unit Lincoln Station Apartments project in Lone Tree, CO.



Steps from light rail transportation to the broader Denver metro, the project will feature lavish amenities, ground-level retail, private courtyards, balconies on all units, plus select units with scenic views of the mountains and downtown Denver. The mixed-use development is anticipated to open and begin lease-up in 2024.



"This is an exciting project that we are thrilled to see take form, encompassing market-leading amenities, floor plans and overall livability," said Jim Francescon, President of Century Living. "And with an exceptional location just steps from light rail and adjacent to I-25, residents will find it easy to get where they need to go—from commuting to downtown or the Denver Tech Center, to abundant options for dining, shopping, entertainment and outdoor recreation."