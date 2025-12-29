Century Communities Celebrates December Grand Opening in Mont Belvieu, TX

Now selling, new community in Barbers Hill ISD features large homesites, no MUD fees, and neighborhood ponds

MONT BELVIEU, Texas, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—hosted a holiday-themed Grand Opening on December 13 for Grand Oaks, the Company's anticipated community in fast-growing Mont Belvieu, TX, offering a new lineup of spacious 50-foot floor plans with 3-bay garages standard. Grand Opening opportunities are currently available from the $400s.

Model Home Exterior | New Homes in Mont Belvieu, TX | Grand Oaks by Century Communities Model Home Kitchen | New Homes for Sale in Mont Belvieu, TX | Grand Oaks by Century Communities Aerial Community Photo | New Construction Homes in Mont Belvieu, TX | Grand Oaks by Century Communities

Learn more, explore available homes, and learn about Grand Opening savings at www.CenturyCommunities.com/GrandOaksTX.

"We're thrilled to expand our offerings in Mont Belvieu and meet local growing demand with these exceptional single- and two-story floor plans," said Division President Tanya Rizzo. "Homebuyers will also love this community's incredible location, boasting neighborhood ponds, water-view homesites, and easy access to sought-after schools, all offered at an amazing value with no MUD taxes. There's no better time to get in touch with our sales team to find your best fit."

GRAND OAKS | MONT BELVIEU, TX

Now selling from the low $400s

Large 80' homesites

Single- and two-story homes (50' floor plans)

Up to 5 bedrooms, up to 4.5 bathrooms, 3-bay garages

1,937 to 3,818 square feet

Thoughtfully designed layouts include covered patios, quartz countertops, pendant lights, primary suites with separate tubs and showers, and more

Century Home Connect® smart home package included

Part of the top-rated Barbers Hill Independent School District

No MUD fees and low tax rate of 2.01%

Community ponds with water-view homesites available

Community Location

11315 Old Fashion Circle

Mont Belvieu, TX 77535

281.943.5300

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Texas, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready—all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Communities' affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years, and one of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies (2025). Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Communities brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

