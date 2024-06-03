Century Communities Now Selling Affordable New Homes in Ferris, TX

Online homebuying leader expands Dallas-Fort Worth offerings with 150+ single-family homes at Sperling Farms

FERRIS, Texas, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—announced it's now selling at Sperling Farms, offering a quality and affordable selection of single- and two-story homes with modern open-concept layouts and desirable included features.

Roanoke Floor Plan Rendering | New Homes in Ferris, TX | Sperling Farms by Century Communities Essex Floor Plan Rendering | New Construction Homes in Ferris, TX | Sperling Farms by Century Communities Cabot Floor Plan Rendering | Affordable New Homes in Ferris, TX | Sperling Farms by Century Communities

Conveniently located in Ellis County near I-45, homebuyers will enjoy a short drive to downtown Dallas—along with local attractions such as restaurants, shops, breweries and community events.

Explore available homes and take advantage of pre-model pricing: www.CenturyCommunities.com/SperlingFarms.

"Sperling Farms is an exceptional opportunity for buyers who want a well-built yet affordable new home with quick access to Dallas," said David Aughinbaugh, Dallas Division President. "We're excited for buyers to check out all that this new community has to offer and find their best fit."

More About Sperling Farms

Now selling from the low $300s

157 homesites

3 single-story plans, 3 two-story plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

Up to 2,447 square feet

Upcoming model home for tour ( Roanoke plan)

plan) Convenient location only 20 miles from downtown Dallas

Community Location:

405 Sperling Lane

Ferris, TX 75125

972.999.2002



DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Texas.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

