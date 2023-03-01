Century Communities Now Selling at Two New Seattle Metro Communities

Mar 01, 2023, 08:56 ET
Starting from the $600s, top 10 homebuilder announces new homes in Marysville and Poulsbo
SEATTLE, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, announced that it's now selling at two new communities in the Seattle Metro area: Glennwood in Poulsbo (rambler and two-story homes), and The Diamonds at Whiskey Ridge in Marysville (two- and three-story homes). Both communities feature a versatile mix of open-concept floor plans starting from the $600s. Combined, the two communities offer over 200 single-family homesites, with each home boasting included features like quartz slab countertops, expansive kitchen islands, gas fireplaces, backyard landscaping and more. Multiple models are currently available for tour at both communities.
Learn more at www.CenturyCommunities.com/Seattle.
"These new communities provide an exceptional combination of prime location, quality homes, and attractive amenities," said Mick Cermak, Washington Division President. "With multiple models for tour and a wide selection of floor plans, now's the perfect time for buyers to explore options and find their best fit."
More About Glennwood
From the $600s in Poulsbo
- 81 homesites
- 2 rambler and 4 two-story floor plans
- 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3.25 bathrooms
- 2- to 3-bay garages
- Up to 2,792 square feet
- Two model homes available for tour
- Beautiful location in the heart of the Kitsap Peninsula
- Amenities include a mini disc golf course, a park with a trail, and a pavilion
Sales Center:
21989 Urdahl Road
Poulsbo, WA 98370
425-275-5343
View Available Homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/GlennwoodWA.
More About The Diamonds at Whiskey Ridge
From the $600s in Marysville
- 127 homesites
- 9 two-story floor plans now selling
- 2 three-story floor plans coming soon
- 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.25 to 3.25 bathrooms
- 2-bay garages
- Up to 3,392 square feet
- Three model homes available for tour
- Idyllic setting with quick access to I-5, the Snohomish River, local parks and more
- Amenities include sports courts, a playground, and a grilling and picnic area
Sales Center:
5228 87th Avenue Northeast
Marysville, WA 98270
425-275-5343
View Available Homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/TheDiamondsWA.
DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:
Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Washington.
How it works:
- Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
- Click "Buy Now" on any available home
- Fill out a quick Buy Online form
- Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
- Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®
Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
For information, contact:
Alyson Benn
Century Communities, Inc.
303.558.7352
[email protected]
SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.
