Century Communities Now Selling at Gated Community in Lincoln, CA

LINCOLN, Calif., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—is excited to announce that Hidden Hills in Lincoln, CA is now selling, with three gated home collections offering single- and two-story floor plans in an idyllic foothills setting with close proximity to Roseville. Prices range from the mid $600s to the upper $800s. A celebratory Grand Opening event took place on September 20, featuring tours of three new model homes.

"Hidden Hills offers exceptional new homes with generous homesites, ideal for homebuyers in search of space, style and functionality," said Dan Turpin, Bay Area Division President. "In addition to three versatile home collections, this community features a beautiful location with easy access to Sacramento. We're excited for interested homebuyers to stop by, tour our model homes, and find their best fit."

Blending natural beauty with modern convenience—nearby Roseville offers shopping, dining, entertainment and more—Hidden Hills also boasts desirable planned amenities, including a 2+ acre community park and trails for walking and biking.

HIDDEN HILLS | LINCOLN, CA

Gated community with three single-family home collections (Madrone, Laurels, Aspen)

Single- and two-story floor plans

1,617 to 3,674 square feet

Scenic views and large homesites

Quartz countertops, large backyards, Century Home Connect® smart home package and more included

Three models open for tour

Amenities include a 2+ acre community park, plus walking and biking trails

Near golfing, shopping, dining, and more

Quick access to Roseville and Sacramento

Community Location:

108 Ascent Court

Lincoln, CA 95648

925.520.3881

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years, and one of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies (2025). Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

