Century Communities Now Selling New Homes Near Austin in Buda, Texas

Stallion Run also offers exceptional community amenities like a future pool and playground—slated to open in 2024. With a prime location near I-35, Highway 45 and Highway 130, the community is a short commute from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, along with economic and entertainment hotspots in downtown Austin.

Learn more and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/StallionRun.

MODEL GRAND OPENING EVENT:

Date & Time: September 22, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Details: Homebuyers and real estate agents are invited to a football-themed Grand Opening celebration, featuring model tours of the Mason and Paige floor plans. Complimentary refreshments will be provided, and attendees who wear their favorite team's colors will be entered for a chance to win a special giveaway.

The Meadows at Stallion Run

Now selling from the low $300s

382 homesites

One- and two-story homes

7 floor plans with up to 2,394 square feet

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths

2-bay garages

Model for tour (Mason plan)

Sales Office:

6801 Smarty Jones Lane

Buda, TX 78610

For more information, call 512-271-3892

Learn More: www.CenturyCommunities.com/MeadowsAtStallionRun

The Glen at Stallion Run

Now selling from the mid $300s

255 homesites

One- and two-story homes

6 floor plans with up to 2,557 square feet

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 baths

2-bay garages

Model for tour (Paige plan)

Sales Center:

6715 Smarty Jones Lane

Buda, TX 78610

For more information, call 512-930-4005

Learn More: www.CenturyCommunities.com/GlenAtStallionRun

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Texas.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and offers title, insurance, and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

