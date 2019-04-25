Century Communities presents 5 new communities in Atlanta's 2019 Parade of Homes

ATLANTA, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, a top 10 national home builder, announced today that five new communities in the greater Atlanta metro area will open their doors for free touring during the 2019 Greater Atlanta Homebuilder Parade of Homes. The Parade offers open houses during three weekends: April 27-28, May 4-5 and May 11-12.

Century Communities invites Parade of Homes attendees to visit affordable new homes starting in the low $200s at its premier communities including Carmichael Farms in Canton; Carver Hills in Doraville; Embassy Trace in Riverdale; Tiburon in Cumming; and Victoria Heights in Dallas.

Keith Hurand, Atlanta Division president of Century Communities, said, "The 2019 Greater Atlanta Homebuilder Parade of Homes is a great resource to discover the newest in home designs and trends, check out friendly neighborhoods, as well as price ranges and amenities that fit your particular lifestyle. Throughout our five communities, visitors will find a variety of single-family, townhomes, ranch and two-story designs ranging in price from the low $200s to mid $400s. Come and check out the many benefits and value of owning a Century Communities home. We're a proud member of The Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association."

Visitors can find Century Communities' new homes at these Parade of Homes locations:

Carmichael Farms, 301 Carmichael Circle, Canton, GA 30115. Homes starting in the mid $300s.

Carver Hills, 4125 North Carver Drive, Doraville, GA 30360. Homes starting in the mid $400s.

Embassy Trace, 1617 Nations Trail, Riverdale, GA 30296. Homes starting in the low $200s.

Tiburon, 7538 Matt Highway, Cumming, GA 30028. Homes starting in the high $200s.

Victoria Heights, 10 Victoria Heights Lane, Dallas, GA 30132. Homes starting in the mid $200s.

The self-guided Atlanta Parade of Homes includes decorated models featuring the latest design trends and move-in ready homes available for immediate purchase. Homes are open for viewing each Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., during weekend dates of April 27-28; May 4-5 and May 11-12. For information about the 2019 Atlanta Parade of Homes visit the website at www.atlhomesparade.com.

For more detailed information about each of Century Communities five distinct Atlanta Parade of Homes communities, visit https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/georgia. Experienced new home sales associates will be present at each Century Communities Parade site to answer all questions.

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national home builder. Century Communities is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 15 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast U.S. regions and offers title, insurance, and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

