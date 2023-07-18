Century Communities Publishes 2023 ESG Report

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, today announced the publication of its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. This report details the significant accomplishments made over the past two years since the inaugural ESG report in 2021.

"Last year marked the 20th anniversary of the founding of Century Communities," said Dale Francescon, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer. "Our mission today is the same as it was back in 2002 - to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices as we provide our valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Given our belief that it is important to support both our employees and the communities in which we live and operate, we recently established Century University, a training and development program for our construction and customer relation teams, and the Century Communities Foundation to support our local teams at the corporate level with their initiatives and to make contributions at both national and local levels. As a top 10 homebuilder with a presence in 18 states and over 45 markets, Century plays an important role in helping to solve the shortage of housing, especially affordable housing, that exists today in the country."

"We are pleased by the significant accomplishments that we have achieved over the last two years," stated Rob Francescon, Co-Chief Executive Officer and President. "With this report, we have now published our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions inventory for the years 2019-2022, including our Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions. In 2022, we completed our first Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD)-aligned climate risk and opportunity assessment to provide more detailed insights on the risks and opportunities of a changing climate. In 2022, we announced an agreement to begin building homes in the Phoenix metro area using a 3D printing and robotics technology. The goal of this technology is to reduce manual labor and construction cycle times, provide an enhanced focus on safety and quality, and deliver a home that is more energy efficient and durable than homes built from traditionally framed walls."

This report highlights Century's achievements and progress in managing its environmental impact and provides an overview of diversity and inclusion initiatives, training and development programs, employee health and safety and other sustainable business practices.

To view the report, please visit the "Investors-ESG" section of the Company's website located at www.investors.centurycommunities.com/ESG.

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Contact Information:

Tyler Langton, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

303.268.8345

Tyler. [email protected]com

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.