Century Communities Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

- Deliveries of 2,486 Homes Generating $980.3 Million in Total Revenues -

- Net New Home Contracts of 2,386 -

- Net Income of $37.4 Million, or $1.25 Per Diluted Share -

- Adjusted Net Income of $45.7 Million, or $1.52 Per Diluted Share -

- Book Value per Share of $87.74, a Company Record -

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), one of the nation's largest homebuilders, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net income of $37.4 million, or $1.25 per diluted share

Adjusted net income of $45.7 million, or $1.52 per diluted share

Total revenues of $980.3 million

Community count of 321

Deliveries of 2,486 homes

Net new home contracts of 2,386

Homebuilding gross margin of 17.9%

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin of 20.1%

Repurchased 296,903 shares of common stock for $20.0 million

Closed on private offering of $500 million of 6.625% Senior Notes due 2033 and extinguished $500 million of 6.750% Senior Notes due 2027

"In the third quarter, we performed well in a challenging environment and generated solid financial and operational results, meeting or exceeding our expectations, including the delivery of 2,486 homes to achieve the high end of our guidance," said Dale Francescon, Executive Chairman. "While buyers remain cautious given the current level of economic uncertainty, they still have a desire to own a new home. We expect any interest rate relief and improvement in consumer confidence will start to unlock buyer demand, which Century is well positioned to meet given the growth in our community count."

Rob Francescon, Chief Executive Officer and President, said, "Our adjusted homebuilding gross margin of 20.1% was consistent with second quarter 2025 levels, as we continued to see reductions in our direct costs and were able to limit increases in our incentives even in the seasonally slower third quarter. Our balance sheet remains strong with $2.6 billion of stockholders' equity and $836 million of liquidity, and our book value per share increased to $87.74, a Company record. In the third quarter, we repurchased an additional 296,903 shares of our common stock for $20.0 million, which coupled with our purchases earlier in the year, represents a reduction of 6% from shares outstanding at the beginning of the year."

Third Quarter 2025 Results

Net income for the third quarter 2025 was $37.4 million, or $1.25 per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $45.7 million, or $1.52 per diluted share.

Total revenues were $980.3 million, with third quarter home sales revenues totaling $955.2 million. Deliveries totaled 2,486 homes. The average sales price of home deliveries for the third quarter 2025 was $384,200.

Net new home contracts in the third quarter 2025 were 2,386, and at the end of the third quarter 2025, the Company had 1,117 homes in backlog, representing $416.9 million of backlog dollar value.

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage, excluding interest, inventory impairment and purchase price accounting, was 20.1% in the third quarter of 2025. Homebuilding gross margin percentage excluding inventory impairment in the third quarter 2025 was 18.3%, and homebuilding gross margin was 17.9% compared to 17.6% for the second quarter of 2025. Selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percent of home sales revenues was 12.6% in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA for the third quarter 2025 were $82.3 million and $69.7 million, respectively.

Financial services revenues and pre-tax income were $19.4 million and $3.0 million, respectively, in the third quarter 2025.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the third quarter 2025 with a strong financial position, including $2.6 billion of stockholders' equity and $835.8 million of total liquidity, including $174.8 million of cash. During the quarter, we closed on a private offering of $500 million of 6.625% Senior Notes due 2033, with the proceeds being used to redeem our $500 million of 6.750% Senior Notes due 2027.

Our book value per share was a Company record $87.74 as of September 30, 2025.

During the third quarter, consistent with our disciplined capital allocation approach to enhance the long-term value of the Company and return capital to our shareholders, we maintained our quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share and repurchased 296,903 shares of common stock for $20.0 million.

As of September 30, 2025, homebuilding debt to capital equaled 34.5% and net homebuilding debt to net capital equaled 31.4%.

Full Year 2025 Outlook

Scott Dixon, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, commented, "We are narrowing our full year 2025 home delivery guidance to be in the range of 10,000 to 10,250 homes and our home sales revenues to be in the range of $3.8 to $3.9 billion."

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, 3:00 p.m. Mountain time, to review the Company's third quarter 2025 results, provide commentary, and conduct a question-and-answer session. To participate in the call, please dial 800-549-8228 (domestic) or 646-564-2877 (international) and enter the conference ID 80774. The live webcast will be available at www.centurycommunities.com in the Investors section. A replay of the conference call will be available through October 29, 2025, by dialing 888-660-6264 (domestic) or 646-517-3975 (international) and entering conference ID 80774. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least one year.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years, and one of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies (2025). Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025-2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the Company's operating results presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted homebuilding gross margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, and an analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the reconciliation of each of the above referenced non-GAAP financial measures following the historical financial information presented in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "will," "may," "should," "potential," "guidance" and "outlook" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements in this release include the Company's operating and financial guidance for 2025, including without limitation anticipated home deliveries and revenues, and the Company's expectation that expect any interest rate relief and improvement in consumer confidence will start to unlock buyer demand. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on historical information available at the time the statements are made and are based on management's reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. The following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statement: adverse changes in general economic conditions, including increased interest rates, inflation, and employment levels; lower consumer confidence; the potential impact of tariffs and increased costs, immigration reform, global supply chain disruptions, labor, land and raw material or other resource shortages and delays, and municipal and utility delays on the Company's business, industry and the broader economy; the ability to identify and acquire desirable land; availability and cost of financing; the effect of tax changes; reliance on contractors and key personnel; availability and pricing for land, labor and raw materials and other resources; home incentive levels; future impairment and restructuring charges; the ability to pay dividends in the future; and the other factors included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Century Communities, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues























Homebuilding Revenues























Home sales revenues

$ 955,162

$ 1,116,125

$ 2,815,365

$ 3,055,941 Land sales and other revenues



5,764



650



7,209



2,242 Total homebuilding revenues



960,926



1,116,775



2,822,574



3,058,183 Financial services revenues



19,358



20,091



61,666



66,676 Total revenues



980,284



1,136,866



2,884,240



3,124,859 Homebuilding Cost of Revenues























Cost of home sales revenues



(780,566)



(873,081)



(2,285,233)



(2,386,208) Cost of land sales and other revenues



(6,303)



(170)



(7,199)



(207) Total homebuilding cost of revenues



(786,869)



(873,251)



(2,292,432)



(2,386,415) Financial services costs



(16,371)



(17,021)



(50,095)



(47,894) Selling, general, and administrative



(119,895)



(132,972)



(369,491)



(373,054) Inventory impairment



(3,180)



(1,373)



(10,951)



(1,942) Other (expense) income, net



(6,131)



(2,337)



(13,832)



(10,690) Income before income tax expense



47,838



109,912



147,439



304,864 Income tax expense



(10,435)



(26,892)



(35,798)



(73,789) Net income

$ 37,403

$ 83,020

$ 111,641

$ 231,075

























Earnings per share:























Basic

$ 1.26

$ 2.65

$ 3.69

$ 7.31 Diluted

$ 1.25

$ 2.59

$ 3.65

$ 7.19 Weighted average common shares outstanding:























Basic



29,645,795



31,336,756



30,266,752



31,596,995 Diluted



30,019,153



32,025,015



30,611,011



32,117,917

Century Communities, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share amounts)

















September 30,

December 31,



2025

2024 Assets

(unaudited)

(audited) Cash and cash equivalents

$ 130,075

$ 149,998 Cash held in escrow



44,717



3,004 Accounts receivable



70,454



50,318 Inventories



3,584,246



3,454,337 Mortgage loans held for sale



183,527



236,926 Prepaid expenses and other assets



525,345



419,384 Property and equipment, net



91,800



155,176 Deferred tax assets, net



22,702



22,220 Goodwill



41,109



41,109 Total assets

$ 4,693,975

$ 4,532,472 Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 168,989

$ 133,086 Accrued expenses and other liabilities



283,990



302,317 Notes payable



1,147,370



1,107,909 Revolving line of credit



339,000



135,500 Mortgage repurchase facilities



176,604



232,804 Total liabilities



2,115,953



1,911,616 Stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding



—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 29,383,819 and 30,961,227 shares issued \and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively



294



310 Additional paid-in capital



399,491



526,959 Retained earnings



2,178,237



2,093,587 Total stockholders' equity



2,578,022



2,620,856 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,693,975

$ 4,532,472

Century Communities, Inc. Homebuilding Operational Data (Unaudited)

Net New Home Contracts











































Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025



2024



% Change



2025



2024



% Change West

337



365



(7.7) %



1,052



1,181



(10.9) % Mountain

418



463



(9.7) %



1,216



1,626



(25.2) % Texas

433



454



(4.6) %



1,436



1,488



(3.5) % Southeast

388



396



(2.0) %



1,159



1,232



(5.9) % Century Complete

810



885



(8.5) %



2,761



2,682



2.9 % Total

2,386



2,563



(6.9) %



7,624



8,209



(7.1) %

Home Deliveries (dollars in thousands)





































Three Months Ended September 30,















2025

2024

% Change





Homes

Average Sales

Price

Homes

Average Sales

Price

Homes

Average Sales Price West

369

$ 591.0

363

$ 662.9

1.7 %

(10.8) % Mountain

401



506.0

513



528.4

(21.8) %

(4.2) % Texas

460



293.8

530



300.9

(13.2) %

(2.4) % Southeast

423



413.8

427



421.9

(0.9) %

(1.9) % Century Complete

833



268.9

1,001



264.6

(16.8) %

1.6 % Total / Weighted Average

2,486

$ 384.2

2,834

$ 393.8

(12.3) %

(2.4) %





































Nine Months Ended September 30,















2025

2024

% Change





Homes

Average Sales

Price

Homes

Average Sales Price

Homes

Average Sales

Price West

1,007

$ 597.4

972

$ 634.3

3.6 %

(5.8) % Mountain

1,226



517.2

1,494



524.8

(17.9) %

(1.4) % Texas

1,418



295.6

1,439



303.4

(1.5) %

(2.6) % Southeast

1,127



427.5

1,155



429.1

(2.4) %

(0.4) % Century Complete

2,579



263.2

2,749



263.0

(6.2) %

0.1 % Total / Weighted Average

7,357

$ 382.7

7,809

$ 391.3

(5.8) %

(2.2) %

Century Communities, Inc. Homebuilding Operational Data (Unaudited)

Selling Communities

























As of September 30,



Increase/Decrease



2025

2024



Amount

% Change West

38

27



11

40.7 % Mountain

53

49



4

8.2 % Texas

73

74



(1)

(1.4) % Southeast

45

38



7

18.4 % Century Complete

112

117



(5)

(4.3) % Total

321

305



16

5.2 %

Backlog (dollars in thousands)























































As of September 30,





















2025

2024

% Change





Homes

Dollar Value

Average

Sales Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average

Sales Price West

204

$ 115,035

$ 563.9

315

$ 196,385

$ 623.4

(35.2) %

(41.4) %

(9.5) % Mountain

139



73,330



527.6

295



171,990



583.0

(52.9) %

(57.4) %

(9.5) % Texas

195



59,212



303.6

315



99,066



314.5

(38.1) %

(40.2) %

(3.5) % Southeast

139



61,170



440.1

219



94,202



430.1

(36.5) %

(35.1) %

2.3 % Century Complete

440



108,177



245.9

436



109,761



251.7

0.9 %

(1.4) %

(2.3) % Total / Weighted Average

1,117

$ 416,924

$ 373.3

1,580

$ 671,404

$ 424.9

(29.3) %

(37.9) %

(12.1) %

Lot Inventory





































































































As of September 30,





















2025

2024

% Change























Owned

Controlled

Total

Owned

Controlled

Total



Owned

Controlled

Total























































West

3,709



2,207



5,916



4,445



3,703



8,148



(16.6) %

(40.4) %

(27.4) % Mountain

8,522



1,292



9,814



8,681



4,808



13,489



(1.8) %

(73.1) %

(27.2) % Texas

14,713



3,198



17,911



12,413



9,693



22,106



18.5 %

(67.0) %

(19.0) % Southeast

5,221



7,857



13,078



5,563



12,127



17,690



(6.1) %

(35.2) %

(26.1) % Century Complete

4,318



11,202



15,520



4,584



14,104



18,688



(5.8) %

(20.6) %

(17.0) % Total

36,483



25,756



62,239



35,686



44,435



80,121



2.2 %

(42.0) %

(22.3) % % of Total

58.6 %



41.4 %



100.0 %



44.5 %



55.5 %



100.0 %





















Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS") are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company believes are useful to management, investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating its operating results and understanding its operating trends without the effect of certain non-recurring items. The Company believes excluding certain non-recurring items provides more comparable assessment of its financial results from period to period. The Company defines adjusted net income as consolidated net income before (i) income tax expense; (ii) inventory impairment; (iii) abandonment of lot option contracts; (iv) restructuring costs; (v) loss on debt extinguishment; (vi) impairment on other investment; and (vii) purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory; in each case, as applicable during a period, less adjusted income tax expense, calculated using the Company's estimated annual effective tax rate after discrete items for the applicable period. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by weighted average common shares – diluted.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





























Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Numerator























Net income

$ 37,403

$ 83,020

$ 111,641

$ 231,075 Denominator























Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



29,645,795



31,336,756



30,266,752



31,596,995 Dilutive effect of stock-based compensation awards



373,358



688,259



344,259



520,922 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



30,019,153



32,025,015



30,611,011



32,117,917 Earnings per share:























Basic

$ 1.26

$ 2.65

$ 3.69

$ 7.31 Diluted

$ 1.25

$ 2.59

$ 3.65

$ 7.19

























Adjusted earnings per share























Numerator























Net income

$ 37,403

$ 83,020

$ 111,641

$ 231,075 Income tax expense



10,435



26,892



35,798



73,789 Income before income tax expense



47,838



109,912



147,439



304,864 Inventory impairment



3,180



1,373



10,951



1,942 Abandonment of lot option contracts(1)



5,159



2,124



9,306



3,941 Restructuring costs



—



—



1,505



— Loss on debt extinguishment



1,361



—



1,361



— Impairment on other investment



—



—



—



7,722 Purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory



2,830



3,446



6,763



5,999 Adjusted income before income tax expense



60,368



116,855



177,325



324,468 Adjusted income tax expense(2)



(14,657)



(28,283)



(43,054)



(78,534) Adjusted net income

$ 45,711

$ 88,572

$ 134,271

$ 245,934

























Denominator - Diluted



30,019,153



32,025,015



30,611,011



32,117,917

























Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 1.52

$ 2.77

$ 4.39

$ 7.66





(1) Beginning in the third quarter of 2025, we added "Abandonment of lot option contracts" as an adjustment in our non-GAAP adjusted net income calculation. Accordingly, we have recast the corresponding prior period information to conform to the current presentation and calculation.



(2) The tax rates used in calculating adjusted net income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 were 24.3%, respectively, which are reflective of our GAAP tax rates for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The tax rates used in calculating adjusted net income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 were 24.2%, respectively, which are reflective of our GAAP tax rates for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding inventory impairment (if applicable), interest in cost of home sales revenues, and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory (if applicable), is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP; however, the Company's management believes that this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that inventory impairment, indebtedness, and acquisitions have on homebuilding gross margin and permits the Company's stockholders to make better comparisons with the Company's competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company's GAAP operating results. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Homebuilding Gross Margin (in thousands)





























Three Months Ended September 30,



2025

%

2024

% Home sales revenues

$ 955,162

100.0 %

$ 1,116,125

100.0 % Cost of home sales revenues



(780,566)

(81.7) %



(873,081)

(78.2) % Inventory impairment



(3,180)

(0.3) %



(1,373)

(0.1) % Homebuilding gross margin



171,416

17.9 %



241,671

21.7 % Add: Inventory impairment



3,180

0.3 %



1,373

0.1 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding inventory impairment



174,596

18.3 %



243,044

21.8 % Add: Interest in cost of home sales revenues



15,005

1.6 %



16,492

1.5 % Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory



2,830

0.3 %



3,446

0.3 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding interest, inventory impairment

and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory

$ 192,431

20.1 %

$ 262,982

23.6 %























































































Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025

%

2024

% Home sales revenues

$ 2,815,365

100.0 %

$ 3,055,941

100.0 % Cost of home sales revenues



(2,285,233)

(81.2) %



(2,386,208)

(78.1) % Inventory impairment



(10,951)

(0.4) %



(1,942)

(0.1) % Homebuilding gross margin



519,181

18.4 %



667,791

21.9 % Add: Inventory impairment



10,951

0.4 %



1,942

0.1 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding inventory impairment



530,132

18.8 %



669,733

21.9 % Add: Interest in cost of home sales revenues



41,994

1.5 %



42,117

1.4 % Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory



6,763

0.2 %



5,999

0.2 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding interest, inventory impairment

and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory

$ 578,889

20.6 %

$ 717,849

23.5 %

Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures the Company uses as supplemental measures in evaluating operating performance. The Company defines EBITDA as net income before (i) income tax expense, (ii) interest in cost of home sales revenues, (iii) other interest expense (income), and (iv) depreciation and amortization expense. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before inventory impairment, abandonment of lot option contracts, restructuring costs, loss on debt extinguishment, impairment on other investment, and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory, in each case as applicable during a period. The Company believes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA provide an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest rates or effective tax rates, levels of depreciation or amortization, and items considered to be non-recurring. Accordingly, the Company's management believes that these measurements are useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. Neither EBITDA nor adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, consolidated net income in accordance with GAAP as a measure of performance. The presentation of adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an indication that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Each of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA is limited as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results of operations as reported under GAAP.

(in thousands)









































































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change Net income

$ 37,403

$ 83,020



(54.9) %

$ 111,641

$ 231,075



(51.7) % Income tax expense



10,435



26,892



(61.2) %



35,798



73,789



(51.5) % Interest in cost of home sales revenues



15,005



16,492



(9.0) %



41,994



42,117



(0.3) % Interest expense (income)



876



(369)



(337.4) %



445



(2,693)



(116.5) % Depreciation and amortization expense



6,005



6,272



(4.3) %



18,868



17,437



8.2 % EBITDA

$ 69,724

$ 132,307



(47.3) %

$ 208,746

$ 361,725



(42.3) % Inventory impairment



3,180



1,373



131.6 %



10,951



1,942



463.9 % Abandonment of lot option contracts(1)



5,159



2,124



142.9 %



9,306



3,941



136.1 % Restructuring costs



—



—



NM





1,505



—



NM

Loss on debt extinguishment



1,361



—



NM





1,361



—



NM

Impairment on other investment



—



—



NM





—



7,722



NM

Purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory



2,830



3,446



(17.9) %



6,763



5,999



12.7 % Adjusted EBITDA

$ 82,254

$ 139,250



(40.9) %

$ 238,633

$ 381,329



(37.4) %





(1) Beginning in the third quarter of 2025, we added "Abandonment of lot option contracts" as an adjustment in our non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA calculation. Accordingly, we have recast the corresponding prior period information to conform to the current presentation and calculation.



NM – Not Meaningful

Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Ratio of Net Homebuilding Debt to Net Capital

The following table presents the Company's ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company calculates this by dividing net homebuilding debt (homebuilding debt less cash and cash equivalents, and cash held in escrow) by net capital (net homebuilding debt plus total stockholders' equity). Homebuilding debt is total debt minus outstanding borrowings under construction loan agreement and mortgage repurchase facilities. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the ratio of homebuilding debt to capital. The Company believes the ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital is a relevant and useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in its operations and as an indicator of the Company's ability to obtain external financing.

(in thousands)

















September 30,

December 31,



2025

2024 Notes payable

$ 1,147,370

$ 1,107,909 Revolving line of credit



339,000



135,500 Construction loan agreements



(131,151)



(102,436) Total homebuilding debt



1,355,219



1,140,973 Total stockholders' equity



2,578,022



2,620,856 Total capital

$ 3,933,241

$ 3,761,829 Homebuilding debt to capital



34.5 %



30.3 %













Total homebuilding debt

$ 1,355,219

$ 1,140,973 Cash and cash equivalents



(130,075)



(149,998) Cash held in escrow



(44,717)



(3,004) Net homebuilding debt



1,180,427



987,971 Total stockholders' equity



2,578,022



2,620,856 Net capital

$ 3,758,449

$ 3,608,827













Net homebuilding debt to net capital



31.4 %



27.4 %

Contact Information:

Tyler Langton, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

303-268-8345

[email protected]

Category:

Earnings

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.