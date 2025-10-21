Century Communities Hosts Model Grand Opening in American Fork, UT

New community offers tri-level townhomes in a prime location near I-15

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—debuted two new model townhomes last weekend in American Fork, Utah. A celebratory Grand Opening event was held on Saturday, October 18, at Highland at American Fork—featuring model tours, complimentary refreshments, and Grand Opening savings opportunities.

4-Plex Townhome Rendering | New Homes in American Fork, UT | Highline at American Fork by Century Communities 6-Plex Townhome Rendering | New Construction Homes in American Fork, UT | Highline at American Fork by Century Communities

Interested homebuyers can now tour the new models—showcasing the Manhattan and Keansburg plans—and explore available townhomes for sale from the mid $400s.

Learn more, explore Grand Opening opportunities, and schedule a tour at www.CenturyCommunities.com/HighlineUT.

"We're excited to introduce homebuyers to Highline at American Fork and help them find their best fit at this exceptional community, offering versatile tri-level townhomes in a desirable location," said Todd Baker, Mountain Regional President. "We invite interested homebuyers to come tour our new model homes, explore available options online, and take advantage of limited-time savings."

Blending modern style with comfort and convenience, Highline at American Fork's tri-level townhomes showcase up to 2,163 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and 2-bay garages. Each townhome offers a main-floor bedroom and designer-selected features, including quartz countertops, an LG® kitchen appliance package, and integrated smart home technology through the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home system.

HIGHLINE AT AMERICAN FORK | AMERICAN FORK, UT

Now selling from the mid $400s

Tri-level townhome floor plans

Spacious, stylish homes with sunlit great rooms and primary suites with walk-in closets

Quartz countertops, LG ® kitchen appliances, Century Home Connect ® smart home package, and more included

kitchen appliances, Century Home Connect smart home package, and more included Community amenities include a playground, open turf play area, and cornhole

Convenient proximity to Lehi, Provo and Salt Lake City

Quick access to I-15

Community Location:

1101 West 480 South

American Fork, UT 84003

801.704.0070

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry‑first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Utah.

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign® Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years, and one of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies (2025). Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.