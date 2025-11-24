Century Communities Reveals New Homes Coming Soon to Davis, CA

Harvest Glen will offer versatile lineup of floor plans in charming spot near UC Davis and Sacramento

DAVIS, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—revealed the Company is developing a new community in Davis, CA called Harvest Glen, set to feature a versatile lineup of 11 single- and two-story floor plans in a charming location near UC Davis, parks, shopping, and dining. The community is also conveniently located just 15 miles from downtown Sacramento.

Plan 3 at Harvest Glen by Century Communities | New Homes in Davis, CA

Learn more and join the interest list at www.CenturyCommunities.com/HarvestGlenCA.

"With Harvest Glen, we're excited to expand further on our mission of providing quality new homes in prime locations throughout Northern California," said Dan Turpin, Bay Area Division President. "With a stellar selection of single- and two-story floor plans, this community really offers something for every buyer. Join our interest list today to make sure you're the first to know about available homes and special offers."

HARVEST GLEN | DAVIS, CA

Single- and two-story floor plans

2 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

Up to 2,727 square feet

Model coming soon

Open-concept layouts, primary suites with walk-in closets, sunlit great rooms, studies/dens/covered patios (per plan)

15 miles from downtown Sacramento

Near UC Davis Public Garden, parks, and outdoor recreational opportunities

Close proximity to numerous shopping, dining, and entertainment options

Community Location

2411 E. 8th Street

Davis, CA 95618

925.520.3881

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry‑first online homebuying experience on all available homes in California.

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign® Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years, and one of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies (2025). Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.