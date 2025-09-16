CENTURY COMMUNITIES SELECTS LG ELECTRONICS AS NATIONAL APPLIANCE PARTNER

Collaboration Between Leading Homebuilder and America's #1 Appliance Brand

Centers on Shared Mission of Delivering Quality, Reliability and Better Living

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS) —a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—selected home appliance leader LG Electronics USA as its national appliance supplier, the companies announced today.

This milestone agreement with the LG Pro Builder division will bring trusted LG kitchen and laundry appliances to both of Century Communities' homebuilding brands—Century Communities and Century Complete—encompassing tens of thousands of new homes across the United States over the next four years.

The partnership, set to kick off in Q4 2025, features LG's core line of cutting-edge ENERGY STAR® certified refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, washers and dryers. LG, America's #1 appliance brand*, known for reliability, quality and its Life's Good brand vision, will provide homebuyers with state-of-the-art design and dependable performance aligned with Century Communities' mission to build A Home for Every Dream®.

"At Century Communities, our mission is to deliver homes that combine quality, value and thoughtful design," said Century Communities CEO and President Rob Francescon. "We know that appliances play an essential role in everyday living, and partnering with LG ensures our homeowners will enjoy products from a brand they know and trust."

Both LG and Century Communities share a commitment to building a better life for their customers. From innovative designs to reliability and dependable service, this collaboration will offer peace of mind to Century Communities' customers.

"This agreement reflects the confidence leading builders have in LG appliances to deliver on performance, reliability and homeowner satisfaction," said Chris Jung, President and CEO of LG Electronics North America. "We're proud to partner with Century Communities on a national scale, ensuring that tens of thousands of homebuyers across the country experience the quality and trust that come with the LG name."

Operating in sought-after markets from coast to coast, Century Communities has grown into one of the nation's top 10 homebuilders on the strength of its customer service, quality construction, and premier homebuying resources. In addition to being named one of Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in America for the last three years, Century Communities was also recognized as one of 2025's Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News & World Report.

From custom, high-end homes to single- and multi-family dwellings with different styles, functions and budgets, LG Electronics USA's Pro Builder division takes projects to the next level with best-in-class home appliance innovations. LG Pro Builder also offers access to the broad LG portfolio of builder-centric products beyond appliances, including advanced HVAC systems, heat pump water heaters, consumer electronics and more.

*#1 Appliance Brand in the US I Source: OpenBrand MindShare (AHAM Core 6) 2024-2025

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years, and one of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies (2025). Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

About LG Pro Builder

|LG Pro Builder is the division of LG Electronics USA that brings the company's broad portfolio of home appliances to building and design professionals nationwide. From custom, high-end homes to single- and multi-family dwellings with different styles, functions and budgets, LG Pro Builder takes projects to the next level with best-in-class technology and innovations that enable homebuilders to incorporate the right appliances for every buyer imaginable. Made up of dedicated sales and service teams with extensive builder-specific experience, LG Pro Builder also offers access to the broad LG portfolio of builder-centric products beyond appliances including advanced HVAC systems, heat pump water heaters, consumer electronics and more. www.LGProBuilder.com.

