Century Communities sponsors 2019's Christmas for Kids event

"We're always looking for ways to give back, so we are incredibly honored to sponsor Christmas for Kids, along with Denver Active 20-30's overall mission of supporting Denver Metro children in need," said Liesel Cooper, Regional Division President of Century Communities.

EVENT DETAILS

When: Saturday, December 14

Where: Target at Northfield Stapleton

What:

Underprivileged children get $100 to buy Christmas gifts for their family

to buy Christmas gifts for their family They create shopping lists & practice budgeting

After shopping, children wrap their own gifts & go home with a bag full of presents

Surprise goodie bags and a visit from Santa are also part of the fun

ABOUT DENVER ACTIVE 20-30 CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION

A nonprofit foundation dedicated to improving the lives of disadvantaged children, Denver Active 20-30 has raised over $12 million since 1987. Funds raised go toward grants for select Colorado-based children's charities, as well as organizing events like Christmas for Kids. A GuideStar Gold Seal of Transparency nonprofit, Denver Active 20-30 is a membership organization for young professionals, ages 20 to 39. To learn more, visit https://da2030.org/.

ABOUT CENTURY COMMUNITIES

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 17 states across the U.S. and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com

