Century Complete Announces Grand Opening of New Home Sales Studio in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—announced the grand opening of its Century Complete brand's new Sales Studio in Cape Coral—the sixth studio opening in Florida this year.

In conjunction with Century Complete's online homebuying experience, a first-of-its-kind industry innovation, the Sales Studio provides best-in-class customer service, providing in-person resources and support to Southwest Florida homebuyers and real estate agents alike.

"Conveniently located on Pine Island Road, our Cape Coral Sales Studio will provide local support to Century Complete's classic and signature homes in the area," said National President Greg Huff. "The combination of our online homebuying experience and in-person guidance allows us to provide top-tier support to our homebuyers and partners. It's one of the primary differentiators that sets us apart from other homebuilders."

SALES STUDIO DETAILS

Cape Coral Sales Studio

1830 NE Pine Island Road, Suite 110

Cape Coral, FL 33909

239.790.1440

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Florida.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

