Century Complete Announces New Homes Coming Soon to Albertville, AL

Online homebuying pioneer expands presence in Alabama

ALBERTVILLE, Ala., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—revealed Crawford Ridge, a new community from the Company's Century Complete brand, is coming soon to Albertville, Alabama, featuring modern single-family homes from the mid $200s.

Join the interest list and learn more at www.CenturyCommunities.com/CrawfordRidgeAL.

Augusta Plan Rendering | New Construction Homes in Albertville, AL | Crawford Ridge by Century Complete Dupont Plan Rendering | New Homes in Albertville, AL | Crawford Ridge by Century Complete

"After selling out last year at our previous Albertville communities, we're excited to return to this charming location with Crawford Ridge," said Cliff Niederpruem, Regional President. "With limited homesites, now is a great time for interested homebuyers to join our interest list, ensuring they're the first to know about available homes and savings opportunities."

Each home at Crawford Ridge will come complete with desirable features such as stainless-steel appliances, white cabinetry, quartz countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and more. The floor plans—the Dupont, Beaumont, and Augusta—will offer up to 1,812 square feet and four bedrooms, with a mix of single- and two-story layouts. Homeowners will also love a convenient location with easy access to outdoor recreation, Albertville's revitalized downtown district, and regional commuter routes.

CRAWFORD RIDGE | ALBERTVILLE, AL

Coming soon from the mid $200s

Single- and two-story floor plans with open-concept layouts

Up to 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 1,812 square feet

2-bay garages

Quartz countertops, Kohler® fixtures, stainless-steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and more included

Near U.S. Highway 431 and AL Highway 75

Close proximity to local attractions like the 130-acre Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater, downtown Albertville, wineries, and Lake Guntersville

Part of the reputable Albertville City School System

Location:

1202 E. Main Street

Albertville, AL 35951

256.455.4393

VISIT OUR SALES STUDIO

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our Sales Studio.

Birmingham Studio

1483 Gadsden Highway, Unit 128

Trussville, AL 35235

938.227.2990

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Alabama, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready—all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years, and one of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies (2025). Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

