Century Complete Announces New Homes Coming Soon to Florence, AZ

Western Crossings to feature quality single-family homes with access to community amenities

FLORENCE, Ariz., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—revealed that the company's Century Complete brand will soon open for sales at Western Crossings, the Company's newest community in Florence, AZ.

Lantana Floor Plan | New Construction Homes in Florence, AZ | Western Crossings by Century Complete Juniper Floor Plan | New Homes in Florence, AZ | Western Crossings by Century Complete

The community will offer single-family homes from the $270s, showcasing an inspired lineup of two-story floor plans with access to community amenities—including walking paths, ramadas, a playground, and open green space—plus close proximity to historic downtown Florence.

"Western Crossings features an exceptional lineup of two-story homes in a prime location minutes from downtown Florence," said Regional President Paul Zetah. "Now is the perfect time to join our interest list and ensure you're the first to know about available homes and savings opportunities."

Western Crossings offers two-story floor plans designed to emphasize comfort and convenience. Homes showcase open-concept layouts, private primary suites with walk-in closets, and premium features such as LG® stainless-steel appliances. Floor plans offer up to 5 bedrooms and 2,397 square feet.

WESTERN CROSSINGS | FLORENCE, AZ

Coming Soon | From the $270s

Two-story floor plans

Spacious and stylish open layouts

3 to 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and up to 2,397 square feet

2-bay garages

Standard features include quartz countertops, Kohler® water fixtures, and LG® stainless-steel appliances

Located less than two miles from retail and dining in quaint historic district

Community Location

668 W. Keating Street

Florence, AZ 85132

520.308.6195

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our Sales Studio.

Arizona Studio

4435 E. Chandler Boulevard, Suite 201

Phoenix, AZ 85048

520.308.6195

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Arizona, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready—all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

