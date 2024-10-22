Century Complete Launches Fourth New Home Community in the Huntsville Metro Area

Affordable new homes now selling at Kendall Glades in Toney, AL

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—announced that its Century Complete brand is now selling new homes at Kendall Glades, the company's fourth new community in the Huntsville metro area. Conveniently located in Toney—just 17 miles from Huntsville—Kendall Glades offers affordably priced single-family homes from the $250s, featuring open-concept layouts and desirable included features like granite countertops, Kohler® fixtures, stainless-steel appliances and more.

Gardner Floor Plan | New Homes in Toney, AL | Kendall Glades by Century Complete Dupont Floor Plan | New Homes Near Huntsville, AL | Kendall Glades by Century Complete

"We're thrilled to expand our footprint in the fast-growing Huntsville market with Kendall Glades," said Dave Roberts, Executive Vice President of Field Operations. "Buyers will love the community's ideal location, beautiful floor plans and exceptional included features—all at an amazing value."

Learn more and explore available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/KendallGlades.

Other Century Complete communities now selling in the Huntsville Metro area: Laurenwood in Athens, Bermuda Lakes in Meridianville, Ramsay Cove in Owens Cross Roads.

MORE ABOUT KENDALL GLADES | TONEY, AL

Now selling from the $250s

80 single-family homesites

Single- and two-story floor plans

Up to 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2,180 square feet

2-bay garages

Granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, Kohler ® fixtures, stainless-steel appliances and more included

fixtures, stainless-steel appliances and more included Charming small-town location with quick access to Huntsville

New model home available to tour this December!

Location:

1820 Opp Reynolds Road

Toney, AL 35773

938.227.2990

VISIT OUR NEARBY MODEL HOMES AND SALES OFFICES

Ramsay Cove

104 Luxor Avenue

Owens Cross Roads, AL 35763

938.227.2990

www.CenturyCommunities.com/RamsayCove

Laurenwood

17976 Arrowhead Drive

Athens, AL 35611

938.227.2990

www.CenturyCommunities.com/Laurenwood

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Alabama, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready—all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—consecutively awarded for a second year—and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.