Century Complete Reveals New Homes Coming Soon to Tabor City, NC

TABOR CITY, N.C., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—revealed Cottonwood Place, a new community from the Company's Century Complete brand, is coming soon to Tabor City, North Carolina. The neighborhood will offer single- and two-story floor plans with desirable included features, affordably priced from the $200s, and in a prime location with quick access to Myrtle Beach.

Join the interest list and learn more at www.CenturyCommunities.com/CottonwoodPlaceNC.

"We're excited to offer an exceptional lineup of floor plans at Cottonwood Place, featuring a great price point in a location with small-town charm and close proximity to the coast," said Dave Hodgman, EVP of Field Operations. "Sales will start soon, so it's an ideal time to join our interest list and ensure you're the first to know about available homes and special financing opportunities."

COTTONWOOD PLACE | TABOR CITY, NC

Coming soon from the $200s

Over 100 homesites

Single- and two-story floor plans with open-concept layouts

Up to 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 1,774 square feet

1- and 2-bay garages

Standard granite countertops, Kohler® fixtures, stainless-steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and covered patios ­­­­

Small-town charm with quick access to the coast

Location:

Cottonwood Drive

Tabor City, NC 28463

910.613.0695

VISIT OUR SALES STUDIO

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our Sales Studio.

Coast Studio

980 Cipriana Drive, Suite A10

Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

910.613.0695

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in North Carolina, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready—all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years, and one of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies (2025). Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

