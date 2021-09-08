Century Fasteners Corp. - Chris Brooks, Mid-South Regional Sales Manager

ELMHURST, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Fasteners Corp. (www.CenturyFasteners.com) has repositioned long-time employee and industry professional Chris Brooks as the Mid-South Regional Sales Manager.



About Chris Brooks

Chris Brooks brings 18 years of broad industry experience in commercial, industrial, aerospace and military fasteners and applications. His experience includes supplier relationships, product standardization, sourcing and applications, engineering, manufacturing practices, and cost saving inventory management programs. Chris has successfully developed other regions for Century Fasteners Corp. and will now be charged with managing and developing the Mid-South region. As the Mid-South Regional Sales Manager, Chris will be responsible for customer relationships, account development and sales growth within the Century Fasteners Mid-South region.



Chris proudly served in the United States Navy for 4 years.



The Mid-South Regional Sales Manager, reports to the Corporate Director of Sales, David Clark.



About Century Fasteners Corp.

Century Fasteners Corp. is a Master Distributor of fastener and non-fastener components to the military, aerospace, electronics, automotive, sheet metal fabrication, contract manufacturing, telecommunications and medical industries. The ISO and AS certified company stocks more than 100,000 discrete parts, and offers a wide variety of value-added services, including VMI in-plant programs, custom kitting, engineering services, and supply chain management solutions. Century Fasteners Corp. is an authorized stocking distributor for Cherry Aerospace (www.CherryAerospace.com).



