Century Fasteners Corp. - Robert D. Botticelli, Hired

Robert D. Botticelli, Hired as Century Fasteners Corp. – Director of Business Development.

ELMHURST, N.Y., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Fasteners Corp. (www.CenturyFasteners.com) has hired fastener industry professional Robert D. Botticelli, as the Director of Business Development.

About Robert D. Botticelli

Robert D. Botticelli joins the Century team with over 30 years of executive leadership, business and sales development, and supply chain management experience in the aerospace, defense, industrial, and commercial industries. Additional experience includes overseeing sales management, purchasing and process management strategies, contract negotiations and supplier relationship development. As the Director of Business Development, Robert will be responsible for developing sales strategies, managing the regional sales force and sales growth throughout the organization.

The Director of Business Development reports to the Co-Presidents, Evan Stieglitz and Tom Brodsky.

About Century Fasteners Corp.

Century Fasteners Corp. is a Master Distributor of fastener and non-fastener components to the military, aerospace, electronics, automotive, sheet metal fabrication, contract manufacturing, telecommunications and medical industries. The ISO and AS certified company stocks more than 100,000 discrete parts, and offers a wide variety of value-added services, including VMI in-plant programs, custom kitting, engineering services, and supply chain management solutions. Century Fasteners Corp. is an authorized stocking distributor for Cherry Aerospace (www.CherryAerospace.com).

