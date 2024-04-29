Century Fasteners Corp. - Michael Finelli, Hired

Michael Finelli hired as Century Fasteners Corp. – Corporate Sales Training Manager.

ELMHURST, N.Y., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Fasteners Corp. (www.CenturyFasteners.com) has hired fastener industry Sales, Management and Training expert Michael Finelli as the Corporate Sales Training Manager.



About Michael Finelli



Michael brings many years of sales, management and training experience in the aerospace, defense, fastening, industrial and building industries. Expertise includes account management, contract negotiation, vendor acquisition, strategic development, classroom and practical sales training programs. As the Corporate Sales Training Manager, Michael will be responsible for developing and implementing a new hire sales training program and oversee employee development within the sales force. In addition, Michael will facilitate training sessions, workshops, and seminars for the sales staff and sales managers at all levels.



Education: University of Central Florida, Orlando, FL. Bachelor of Arts: Human Communication Certified.



The Corporate Sales Training Manager reports to the General Manager – Southeast Sales, Chris Hussey.



About Century Fasteners Corp.



Century Fasteners Corp. is a Master Distributor of fastener and non-fastener components to the military, aerospace, electronics, automotive, sheet metal fabrication, contract manufacturing, telecommunications and medical industries. The ISO and AS certified company stocks more than 100,000 discrete parts, and offers a wide variety of value-added services, including VMI in-plant programs, custom kitting, engineering services, and supply chain management solutions. Century Fasteners Corp. is an authorized stocking distributor for Cherry Aerospace (www.CherryAerospace.com).



Visit online to learn about the products and services offered by Century Fasteners Corp. www.CenturyFasteners.com.



