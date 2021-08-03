Century Fasteners Corp. Approved for D1 Rating

ELMHURST, N.Y., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Fasteners Corp. (www.CenturyFasteners.com) has been approved for a Boeing D1-4426 rating by Heartland Precision Fasteners Inc. (www.HeartlandFasteners.com)



About Century Fasteners



Century Fasteners Corp. is a Master Distributor of fastener and non-fastener components to the military, aerospace, electronics, automotive, sheet metal fabrication, contract manufacturing, telecommunications and medical industries. The ISO and AS certified company stocks more than 100,000 discrete parts, and offers a wide variety of value-added services, including VMI in-plant programs, custom kitting, engineering services, and supply chain management solutions. Century Fasteners Corp. is an authorized stocking distributor for Cherry Aerospace (www.CherryAerospace.com).



About Heartland Precision Fasteners Inc.



Heartland Precision Fasteners Inc. specializes in NAS, NA, AN, MS, BAC and ST3M aerospace bolts and screws. Materials include A286, PH13-8M0 and 300 Series Stainless; alloy steels, Titanium, Inconel, Waspaloy and other exotics in diameters ranging from .090″ to 1.50″ and lengths up to 18″.



