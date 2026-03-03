Serina Damesworth Hired as Century Fasteners Corp. - Director of Quality

Serina Damesworth possesses 25 years of experience in Quality Management System implementation, governance, compliance, and process development within the manufacturing and distribution sectors.

ELMHURST, N.Y., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Fasteners Corp. (www.CenturyFasteners.com) is pleased to announce the hiring of Serina Damesworth, a highly experienced Quality and Compliance professional, as the new Director of Quality.

About Serina Damesworth

Serina Damesworth possesses 25 years of experience in Quality Management System implementation, governance, compliance, and process development within the manufacturing and distribution sectors. Her background extends to product development, project management, risk management, and guiding staff leadership and development. Serina holds certifications as a Certified Quality Manager/Organizational Excellence (CQM/OE), Certified Quality Improvement Associate (CQIA), Certified Quality Auditor (CQA), ISO/IEC 17025 Lead Assessor, AS9100D/ISO 9001:2015 Lead Auditor, Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt, and ISO 13485 Internal Auditor. As Director of Quality, her responsibilities include overseeing the creation and implementation of Quality systems, establishing Quality metric KPIs, and managing both corporate and branch Quality teams.

The Director of Quality reports to the Century Fasteners Corp., President, Evan Stieglitz.

About Century Fasteners Corp.

Century Fasteners Corp. is a Master Distributor of fastener and consumable products to the military, aerospace, electronics, automotive, sheet metal fabrication, contract manufacturing, telecommunications and medical industries. Founded in 1955, Century Fasteners is an AS and ISO certified company that stocks more than 100,000 discrete parts, and offers a wide variety of value-added services, including VMI in-plant programs, custom kitting, and supply chain management solutions. Century Fasteners Corp. is an authorized stocking distributor for Cherry Aerospace (www.CherryAerospace.com).

Learn about the products and services offered by Century Fasteners Corp. at https://www.centuryfasteners.com/.

Media contact:



John Ringold

Director of Marketing

Century Fasteners Corp.

[email protected]

www.centuryfasteners.com



Contact:

***@optonline.net



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13130685



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Century Fasteners Corp.