Century Fasteners Corp. Receives Accreditation to AS9120B Quality Management Systems

Century Fasteners Corp. has announced receiving the highly acclaimed accreditation for AS9120B.

ELMHURST, N.Y., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Fasteners Corp. (www.CenturyFasteners.com) has announced the completion of all actions necessary and has received the highly anticipated accreditation for AS9120B, Quality Management Systems – Requirements for Aviation, Space, and Defense Distributors, in addition to their accreditation to AS9100D, Quality Management Systems – Requirements for Aviation, Space, and Defense Organizations. The company has received accreditation to both standards. These certificates are available for review and download at: https://www.centuryfasteners.com/quality/certifications/.

Additionally, the company's conformance to AS6174A, Counterfeit Material; Assuring Acquisition of Authentic and Conforming Material, and AS5553D, Counterfeit Electrical, Electronic, and Electromagnetic (EEE) Parts; Avoidance, Detection, Mitigation, and Disposition were reviewed and confirmed by independent auditors. The results of that review are available within their audit report, which can be made available upon request. The information referencing Century's conformance to AS6174A and AS5553D can be reviewed on the company's website at https://www.centuryfasteners.com/as6174-compliance/

For more information, to acquire a copy of their audit report, or to schedule a discussion, please locate your dedicated Century Fasteners regional sales representative at: https://www.centuryfasteners.com/company-info/regional-sales-contacts/.

About Century Fasteners

Century Fasteners Corp. is an ISO9001: 2015, AS9120B and AS9100D certified company, serving as a master distributor of fastener and non-fastener products. Century offers leading customer service, an extensive product range, and advanced VMI technology to serve the Aerospace, Military, and Defense industries. They offer a comprehensive array of value-added services and VMI programs to substantially reduce the costs associated with ordering, stocking, and inventory management. Service, Inventory, Integrity™

Quality Management Contact:

Nathan Howell, Director of Quality

Century Fasteners Corp.

[email protected]

Media contact:

John Ringold, Director of Marketing

Century Fasteners Corp.

[email protected]

https://www.centuryfasteners.com/

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13052220

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Century Fasteners Corp.