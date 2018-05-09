Century Fasteners Corp. to Attend Inaugural PB Expo Aviation Tradeshow

ELMHURST, N.Y., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Fasteners Corp., with facilities in the U.S. mainland, Mexico and Puerto Rico has confirmed that it will attend the inaugural PB Expo Aviation Tradeshow, May 16-17, 2018 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to promote its extensive portfolio of products and services.

Century's expanding portfolio of aerospace products which now includes Cherry Aerospace greatly enhances its unique ability to sell deep into the bills of material for OEM's and to support them with flexible inventory management programs. See us at Booth 812