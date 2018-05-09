Century Fasteners Corp. to Attend Inaugural PB Expo Aviation Tradeshow

ELMHURST, N.Y., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Fasteners Corp., with facilities in the U.S. mainland, Mexico and Puerto Rico has confirmed that it will attend the inaugural PB Expo Aviation Tradeshow, May 16-17, 2018 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to promote its extensive portfolio of products and services.
Century's expanding portfolio of aerospace products which now includes Cherry Aerospace greatly enhances its unique ability to sell deep into the bills of material for OEM's and to support them with flexible inventory management programs. See us at Booth 812
PB Expo
Broward County Convention Center
1950 Eisenhower Blvd.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
About Century Fasteners Corp.
Century Fasteners Corp. is a Master Distributor of fastener and nonfastener components to the military, aerospace, electronics, automotive, sheet metal fabrication, contract manufacturing, telecommunications and medical industries. The ISO9001: 2015 and AS9100D registered company stocks more than 100,000 discrete parts, and offers a wide variety of value-added services, including VMI in-plant programs, custom kitting, engineering services, and supply chain management solutions. Century Fasteners Corp. is an authorized stocking distributor for Cherry® Aerospace.
