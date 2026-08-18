Century Health and GI Partners of Illinois Partner to Advance Real-World Evidence in IBD and MASH

Collaboration will generate longitudinal community-based datasets to unlock new insights into IBD and MASH for patients often missing from clinical research

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Health, a national leader in AI-powered real-world clinical data and evidence generation, today announced a strategic partnership with GI Partners of Illinois (GIP), the largest independent physician-led gastroenterology practice in Illinois, to build a comprehensive real-world data ecosystem across tens of thousands of patients to advance research in IBD and MASH.

This collaboration will leverage Century Health's AI abstraction model, CHARM, which will unlock valuable clinical insights from both structured and unstructured data, including physician notes, pathology reports, laboratory data, imaging, and endoscopy reports that have historically required extensive manual abstraction.

With this data, the companies will build one of the nation's most comprehensive independent gastroenterology real-world data ecosystems, supporting research across gastrointestinal diseases, including inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), while creating new opportunities to improve patient outcomes through evidence-based innovation.

Outcomes will focus on leveraging findings for collaborations with life sciences organizations, academic researchers, and pharmaceutical companies seeking high-quality longitudinal data to better understand disease progression, treatment effectiveness, and real-world patient outcomes.

Century Health has emerged as one of the industry's leading AI-enabled real-world evidence companies, utilizing proprietary large language models and clinical AI to extract highly accurate clinical variables from millions of patient records. The company's technology has demonstrated clinical abstraction accuracy approaching expert-level performance while dramatically reducing the time required to generate research-ready datasets.

This announcement further reinforces GIP's commitment to becoming a national leader in physician-led innovation. Over the past several years, the organization has implemented multiple AI initiatives spanning revenue cycle management, clinical documentation, patient engagement, and care coordination. The addition of Century Health expands that vision into next-generation clinical research and AI-powered evidence generation.

IBD and MASH are both areas of active innovation in gastroenterology. New IBD therapies continue to emerge, though patients still often move through multiple treatment lines before finding what works. MASH treatment is evolving too, with GLP-1s showing early promise, even as questions remain about how they fit into broader care. Understanding these journeys requires longitudinal, real-world data that helps clinicians see what's actually working and get patients to the right therapy faster.

"As healthcare continues its transformation through artificial intelligence, data has become one of the most valuable assets in advancing patient care," said Dr. Geogy Vennikandam, CEO of GI Partners of Illinois. "Our partnership with Century Health represents another bold step toward our vision of making GI Partners of Illinois one of the most technologically advanced independent physician organizations in the country. Together, we have the opportunity to accelerate discoveries, support pharmaceutical innovation, and ultimately improve the lives of the patients we are privileged to serve."

"Developing an in-depth understanding of complex diseases like IBD and MASH requires partnering with practices where patients are actually cared for day to day," said Vish Srivastava, Co-Founder and CEO of Century Health. "GI Partners of Illinois has built one of the most sophisticated independent GI practices in the country, and working closely with their team gives us a real opportunity to generate evidence that makes a difference for patients."

About GI Partners of Illinois

GI Partners of Illinois, the largest independent GI group in Illinois that is entirely physician-led, is dedicated to prioritizing patient-centered care. With a team of experienced gastroenterologists and state-of-the-art facilities, GI Partners of Illinois offers a wide range of services to diagnose, treat, and manage gastrointestinal conditions. For more information, visit gipartnersofil.com.

About Century Health

Century Health builds the clinical data infrastructure that powers real-world evidence for life sciences. Its platform, powered by the Century Health Abstraction & Retrieval Model (CHARM), transforms unstructured clinical data into de-identified, research-grade datasets with accuracy validated against clinical expert judgment. Spanning therapeutic areas including neurology, immunology, and ophthalmology, the company's proprietary specialty provider network covers more than 200 sites and 600,000 longitudinal patient records across 12 disease areas. Century Health works with leading global pharmaceutical companies to accelerate discovery, evidence generation, and market access. For more information, visit www.century.health.

Media Contact

GI Partners of Illinois

Allison Dubois

Mekky Media Relations

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Century Health

Rob Mazzini

Mazzini Public Relations

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SOURCE Century Health