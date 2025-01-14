Century Health Announces Partnership with Nira Medical to Deliver AI Curated EHR Data for More Than 3,000 Multiple Sclerosis Patients

Century Health's AI platform integrates with EHRs to unlock valuable clinical data that has been historically messy, unstructured and inaccessible



Nira Medical will gain real-world insights into treatments and outcomes without burdening clinical teams with data entry, while maintaining the highest standards of patient privacy



Curated, enriched data will enable Nira Medical to collaborate with life sciences companies, accelerating drug discovery and advancing care for patients, starting in multiple sclerosis

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Health , a pioneer in applying AI to real-world data to accelerate research, and Nira Medical , a national leader in delivering neurological care, today announced a partnership to curate data from more than 3,000 patients with multiple sclerosis to advance the understanding of the disease and treatment outcomes. Based on data from Nira Medical's network of clinics, Century Health's AI platform will create structured datasets that will be analyzed in partnership with life sciences companies to accelerate research into MS treatment and improve patient outcomes.

While electronic health records (EHRs) hold immense potential for accelerating research and improving patient care , much of their data remains inaccessible and difficult to analyze. An estimated 80 percent of data is unstructured, often locked away in siloed systems. With access to rich information about patient care that structured data often misses, researchers can answer more detailed and complex questions to generate new insights on care and treatment.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning (ML) platforms have shown promise in unlocking this data's full potential, by structuring and abstracting data in a way that would be almost impossible for human practitioners to do at scale.

Century Health's HIPAA-compliant and SOC 2-certified AI platform will curate and enrich both retrospective and prospective EHR data. Reflecting their shared commitment to the highest standards of patient privacy and data security, Century Health and Nira Medical adhere to strict protocols to ensure data is de-identified in accordance with HIPAA guidelines, including removal of all patient-identifiable information. By leveraging the curated datasets, Nira Medical will be able to develop insights into the critical elements of treating MS patients, such as disease subtype, treatment history, disease progression, and relapse rate.

"This partnership with Century Health enables us to efficiently transform raw, unstructured data into actionable insights, at a time when real-world evidence is increasingly important for driving innovation and improving patient outcomes," said Rebekah Foster , Head of Data at Nira Medical. "The ability to advance treatments for our patients – especially those living with a serious, chronic disease that impacts millions globally – supports our mission of providing increased access to effective care for neurological disorders."

Data management can be a difficult task, especially in a clinical setting where staff are focused on patient care more than data entry and abstraction. Century Health's technology automates and accelerates data cleaning and processing tasks to allow researchers to conduct immediate analyses. Defining patient cohorts supports answering precise questions about patients and treatment outcomes, while maintaining transparency into data lineage.

"Using AI to unlock previously inaccessible patient data is not only accelerating the development of new treatments, it's helping us generate insights for patients that have been historically underrepresented in clinical research," said Vish Srivastava , Co-Founder & CEO at Century Health. "We're thrilled to partner with Nira Medical to accelerate data curation and enrichment, with the goal that every patient's journey can contribute to advancing care for the entire community."

The partnership will start in multiple sclerosis due to the large patient population in Nira Medical's network, along with the large number of therapies available for analysis. This rich longitudinal dataset will enable life sciences companies to answer novel research questions to accelerate drug development, increase access to new treatments, and improve patient outcomes.

About Nira Medical

Nira Medical is bringing together the country's leading independent neurology practices to build the nation's most innovative and impactful neurological care platform. By improving access to trusted, affordable, and personalized neurological healthcare, Nira Medical helps people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives. The platform enables physicians to deliver comprehensive care through its full spectrum of ancillary services including infusion and clinical research, fostering growth, and enhancing the quality of patient care. Nira Medical's growing number of practice partners include 25 physicians providing care across six states, representing the largest geographic neurology presence nationally. Nira Medical is committed to our mission of making world-class neurological care accessible to all patients. For more information, visit www.niramedical.com .

About Century Health

Century Health is a health technology company transforming how real-world evidence is generated from clinical data. With its AI-powered platform, Century Health unlocks rich, high-quality datasets from fragmented and siloed clinical information to fuel groundbreaking research and industry collaborations. By automating data curation and enrichment, the platform eliminates the burden of manual data entry while upholding the highest standards of patient privacy. Partnering with leading academic institutions, healthcare providers, and life sciences organizations, Century Health accelerates access to breakthrough treatments with the power of AI. For more information, visit www.century.health .

Media Contact

Rob Mazzini

Mazzini Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Century Health