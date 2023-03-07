Century II in Wichita, Kansas, to Introduce ParkMobile's Digital Payment System to the Venue's Lots

Visitors to Century II Performing Arts Center and Convention Center will be able to use the mobile app to pay for daily and event parking.

WICHITA, Kan., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America and part of the EasyPark Group, is partnering with Century II Performing Arts Center and Convention Center, an ASM Global managed facility, to offer daily and event parking payments through the mobile app. Visitors can now pay for on-demand parking digitally at the venue's two onsite parking lots.

"Being located in Downtown Wichita, our venue is at the heart of a high-traffic area," said Chris Whitney, General Manager of Century II. "By integrating ParkMobile's digital parking payment system, our guests can now park at our events in a more seamless and efficient manner. Visitors can use ParkMobile for daily parking or events, creating a contactless parking experience."

ParkMobile has over 76,000 users in Kansas and is available in Lawrence, Manhattan, The University of Kansas, Kansas State University, and INTRUST Bank Arena, also in Wichita. Across North America, ParkMobile has 45 million users, is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can also be accessed on a mobile web browser.

To pay for parking at the locations using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number or scans the QR code posted on signs around the parking spot, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session.

"Our zone parking capability was our first feature and continues to be the most popular one we offer," added David Hoyt, Chief Revenue Officer and Managing Director for ParkMobile. "We provide multiple ways for users to pay for their parking session directly through their phone. We're excited to introduce Century II to our platform."

