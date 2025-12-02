CENTURY LITHIUM ACHIEVES HIGH RECOVERY OF RARE EARTH AND CRITICAL ELEMENTS FROM PRIMARY LEACH SOLUTIONS

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to report positive results from its ongoing test work on the recovery of rare earth elements ("REEs") from primary lithium leach solutions generated from its 100%-owned Angel Island lithium project in Nevada, USA. The initial testing indicates that high REE recoveries can be achieved without impacting lithium recovery in Century Lithium's extraction process.

"The REE recovery results validate our belief that Century Lithium's leach solutions offer meaningful secondary-value opportunities," said Todd Fayram, Century Lithium's Senior Vice President, Metallurgy. "Producing a secondary REE-rich product has the potential to strengthen Angel Island's economics and align the Company with broader government and industry initiatives supporting secure North American critical-minerals supply chains."

Century Lithium previously confirmed that the leach solutions produced from Angel Island claystone contain notable concentrations of REEs, including dysprosium, gadolinium, neodymium, and praseodymium, as well as higher concentrations of the critical metals scandium, lanthanum, and cerium. Cesium is also present.

Ion-exchange test work achieved greater than 97% recovery of the identified REEs and critical metals, excluding cesium, while maintaining complete selectivity against lithium. This selectivity is essential for downstream lithium recovery through the Company's process flowsheet, which includes ultrafiltration, direct lithium extraction ("DLE") and subsequent steps to produce high-purity lithium carbonate.

The Company's metallurgical program at Angel Island continues to focus on the following:

Optimizing ion-exchange performance and selectivity

Advancing downstream processing flowsheets for REE concentration and refinement

Evaluating market pathways for a commercial REE by-product

Assessing the economic contribution of REEs to primary lithium production

These results represent a significant technical milestone, demonstrating that REE extraction and recovery can be implemented without affecting the Company's core lithium recovery process. Century Lithium believes these advancements position the Company to potentially supply both lithium and REEs to North American critical minerals markets, supporting supply-chain resilience and enhancing long-term project value for Angel Island.

Qualified Person

Todd Fayram, MMSA-QP and Senior Vice President, Metallurgy of Century Lithium is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical information in this release.

ABOUT CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.

Century Lithium Corp. is an advanced-stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned lithium project Angel Island in Esmeralda County, Nevada, which hosts one of the largest sedimentary lithium deposits in the United States. The Company has utilized its patent-pending process for chloride leaching combined with direct lithium extraction to make battery-grade lithium carbonate product samples from Angel Island's lithium-bearing claystone at its Demonstration Plant in Amargosa Valley, Nevada.

Angel Island is one of the few advanced lithium projects in development in the United States to provide an end-to-end process to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market. Angel Island is currently in the permitting stage for a three-phase feasibility-level production plan, expected to yield an estimated life-of-mine average of 34,000 tonnes per year of lithium carbonate over a 40-year mine-life.

Century Lithium trades on both the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LCE" and the OTCQX under the symbol "CYDVF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "C1Z".

