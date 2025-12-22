CENTURY LITHIUM APPOINTS MATTHEW TOMPKINS AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or "the Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Matthew Tompkins has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Tompkins has served as Century Lithium's Interim Chief Financial Officer since September 2025. During this period, he has provided continuity in financial leadership and supported the Company's strategic and corporate objectives. Following a review by the Board of Directors, the Company has confirmed his appointment as Chief Financial Officer on a permanent basis.

"Matthew has demonstrated strong financial leadership and a clear understanding of Century Lithium's business and strategic priorities," said Bill Willoughby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Century Lithium. "The Board is confident that his experience and disciplined approach will continue to support the Company as it advances its Angel Island Lithium Project and executes its long-term strategy."

Mr. Tompkins brings extensive experience in financial management, public company reporting, and corporate governance, with a background supporting resource and development-stage companies.

ABOUT CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.

Century Lithium Corp. is an advanced-stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned lithium project Angel Island in Esmeralda County, Nevada, which hosts one of the largest sedimentary lithium deposits in the United States. The Company has utilized its patent-pending process for chloride leaching combined with direct lithium extraction to make battery-grade lithium carbonate. As part of the Company's chlor-alkali process, the planned sale of surplus sodium hydroxide produced at Angel Island is expected to contribute meaningfully to maintaining competitive operating costs for lithium carbonate production.

Angel Island is one of the few advanced lithium projects in development in the United States to provide an end-to-end process to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market. Angel Island is currently in the permitting stage for a three-phase feasibility-level production plan, expected to yield an estimated life-of-mine average of 34,000 tonnes per year of lithium carbonate over a 40-year mine-life.

Century Lithium trades on both the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LCE" and the OTCQX under the symbol "CYDVF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "C1Z".

ON BEHALF OF CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.

WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY, PhD., PE

President & Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

Forward-looking statements relate to any matters that are not historical facts and statements of our beliefs, intentions and expectations about developments, results and events which will or may occur in the future, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential development and value of the Project and benefits associated therewith, statements with respect to the expected project economics for the Project, such as estimates of life of mine, lithium prices, production and recoveries, capital and operating costs, IRR, NPV and cash flows, any projections outlined in the Feasibility Study in respect of the Project, the permitting status of the Project and the Company's future development plans.

These and other forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause their actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein. These risks include those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual information form and its other public filings, copies of which can be under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update-forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Furthermore, Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

