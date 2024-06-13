CENTURY LITHIUM FILES TECHNICAL REPORT ON THE FEASIBILITY STUDY OF THE CLAYTON VALLEY LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

VANCOUVER, BC, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) (Century Lithium or the Company) is pleased to announce the filing of the report "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feasibility Study of the Clayton Valley Lithium Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA", with effective date April 29, 2024 (Feasibility Study or Report), to support the disclosure in the Company's news release dated April 29, 2024 (see news release). The Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) by Wood Canada Limited (Wood), Global Resource Engineering, Ltd. (GRE) and WSP USA Environment and Infrastructure, Inc. (WSP). All currency amounts in this news release are presented in US dollars.

"Century Lithium is pleased to file the report on the Feasibility Study of our Clayton Valley Lithium Project," said Bill Willoughby, President, and CEO. "The Report is the culmination of the dedicated work of our team of employees and consultants and highlights the economic benefits of the Project made possible by Century's unique use of chlor-alkali and direct lithium extraction processing. The filing of the report now marks another major milestone for the Company."

During the preparation of the Report, minor changes were made to the parameters used to determine the Mineral Resource and Reserve Estimates. The resulting economic analysis is effectively unchanged. Using a base case price of $24,000/tonne of lithium carbonate, the Project after-tax cash flow has a 17.2% Internal Rate of Return (IRR) and a $3.16 billion Net Present Value (NPV) at an 8% discount rate.

RESOURCE AND RESERVES

The Mineral Resource and Reserve Estimates for the Project were updated for the Report and built using geologic data and 1,318 lithium assays from 45 core holes drilled between 2017 and 2022 and have an effective date of April 29, 2024. The constrained Measured and Indicated Resource Estimate is 1,138.59 million tonnes (Mt) with an average grade of 966 parts per million (ppm) lithium and contains 1.099 Mt of lithium or 5.852 Mt of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE). The Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve Estimate was derived from the constrained Mineral Resources and contains 287.65 Mt with an average grade of 1,149 ppm lithium and contains 0.330 Mt of lithium or 1.759 Mt of LCE.

Mineral Resource Estimate Domain Tonnes Above

Cut-off (millions) Li Grade (ppm) Li Contained (million t) LCE (million t) Measured 858.26 990 0.850 4.523 Indicated 280.33 891 0.250 1.329 Measured & Indicated 1,138.59 966 1.099 5.582 Inferred 187.28 820 0.154 0.817 1.The effective date of the Mineral Resource Estimate is April 29, 2024. The QP for the estimate is Ms. Terre Lane, MMSA, an employee of GRE and independent of Century. 2.The Mineral Resources are constrained by a pit shell with a 200 ppm Li cut-off and density of 1.505 g/cm3. The cut-off grade considers an operating cost of$20/t mill feed, process recovery of 78% and a long-term lithium carbonate price of $24,000/t. 3.The Mineral Resource estimate was prepared in accordance with 2014 CIM Definition Standards and the 2019 CIM Best Practice Guidelines. 4.Mineral Resource figures have been rounded. 5.One tonne of lithium = 5.323 tonnes lithium carbonate. 6.Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves.

Mineral Reserve Estimate Domain Tonnes Above Cut-

off (millions) Li Grade (ppm) Li Contained (million t) LCE (million t) Proven 266.39 1,147 0.306 1.626 Probable 21.26 1,174 0.025 0.133 Proven & Probable 287.65 1,149 0.330 1.759 1.The effective date of the Mineral Reserve Estimate is April 29, 2024. The QP for the estimate is Ms. Terre Lane, MMSA, an employee of GRE and independent of Century. 2.The Mineral Reserve estimate was prepared in accordance with 2014 CIM Definition Standards and 2019 CIM Best Practice Guidelines. 3.Mineral Reserves are reported within the final pit design at a mining cut-off of 900 ppm. The mine operating cost is $5.44/t milled, processing cost of $40.9/t milled, G&A cost of $2.68/t milled and a credit for the NaOH sales of $28.95/t milled. The NaOH sales credit is proportionally applied to all the operating costs to get appropriate costs for the cut-off grade calculation. The cut-off grade considers a mine operating cost of $2.22/t, a process operating cost of $16.69/t milled, a G&A cost of $1.09/t milled, process recovery of 78% and a long-term lithium carbonate price of $24,000/t. 4.The cut-off of 900 ppm is an elevated cut-off selected for the mine production schedule as the elevated cut-off is 4.5 times higher than the break-even cut-off grade. 5. Mineral Reserve figures have been rounded. 6.One tonne of lithium=5.323 tonnes lithium carbonate

PROJECT SUMMARY

Century's Project centers on the mining and processing of a large, flat-lying lithium claystone deposit. Mineral Reserves are sufficient to support a mine life of approximately 40 years.

Mining is by mechanized surface excavation of claystone at production rates of 7,500 to 22,500 tonnes/day of mill feed, and 13,000 to 39,000 tonnes/year of lithium carbonate. Lithium recovery is through Century's patent-pending process that combines chloride leaching with direct lithium extraction to produce a marketable battery-quality product at the Project site.

The Report is available on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Terre Lane, RM SME, MMSA, Principal Mining Engineer, GRE, is an independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical information in this release.

ABOUT CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.

Century Lithium Corp. is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA. Century Lithium recently completed a Feasibility Study on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project and is currently in the permitting stage, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.

WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY, PhD., PE

President & Chief Executive Officer

