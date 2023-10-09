Century Plaza's Twin Residential Towers Rebranded as Park Elm at Century Plaza

Previously named Century Plaza Tower Residences,

Park Elm at Century Plaza Stands as Los Angeles' New Landmark of Luxury

CENTURY CITY, Calif. , Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Plaza, Reuben Brothers' paradigm-shifting development in the heart of Century City, today announced a transformative rebranding of its architecturally striking twin 44-story residential towers: Park Elm at Century Plaza . Evolving from its initial identity as the Century Plaza Tower Residences, Park Elm at Century Plaza stands as the tallest residential beacon on Los Angeles' Westside, redefining luxury living in the city. A celebratory event was held 500 feet in the sky in Penthouse 44 at Park Elm at Century Plaza on October 5, 2023. The evening included a live performance by GRAMMY® Award-winning duo Bob Moses.

Park Elm at Century Plaza, photo courtesy DBox Park Elm at Century Plaza, photo courtesy DBox

David Reuben, Jr., representing Reuben Brothers, expressed, "The transition to 'Park Elm' is more than a rebranding; it's a culmination of the vision. This name and the new branding encapsulate the grandeur of the location, the architectural innovation, and the unparalleled lifestyle we've curated."

The new name and branding are a testament to the synergy between Reuben Brothers and Michael Rosenfeld's Next Century Partners since announcing their strategic alliance this past August. With the collective sales and marketing partnership of The Agency's James Harris and David Parnes, The Agency Development Group, Savills, and Next Century Realty, Park Elm is poised to transform the landscape of luxury residential living in Los Angeles.

Park Elm at Century Plaza derives its name from the two exclusive gated avenues on which the towers stand at 115 Park Circle and 211 Elm Court. These streets exclusively serve the residences, offering an elevated and tranquil passage that begins when you arrive off Avenue of the Stars. Both Park Circle and Elm Court gracefully usher residents past landscaped gardens, culminating in the arrival at each building's valet, setting the tone for the luxury, privacy, and serenity that Park Elm epitomizes.

Completed in October 2022, Park Elm stands as the magnum opus of Century Plaza's $2.5 billion transformation. Walkable, vibrant, and serene, Century Plaza takes center stage at the crossroads of LA's cultural, artistic, and entertainment pulse. The expansive 6-acre complex boasts the newly reimagined Fairmont Century Plaza, nearly 100,000 square feet of premier dining and retail space, and lush public parks. Residents enjoy unparalleled proximity to LA's premier destinations: the modernized Westfield Century City lies just adjacent, the iconic Rodeo Drive is a short drive away, and West Hollywood and Santa Monica are within easy reach, positioning Park Elm as the epicenter of LA's luxurious urban living.

Designed by Pei Cobb Freed & Partners, the towers of Park Elm at Century Plaza are sculpted in the shape of reuleaux triangles, providing column-free interiors and the most captivating city to mountains to ocean views in Los Angeles, all in an unmatched location.

With interiors designed by Yabu Pushelberg, each of the 268 estate residences showcases sleek wood surfaces, accents of exceptional stone, and floor-to-ceiling windows that immerse residents in a panorama that extends between Hollywood Hills and the Pacific Ocean. Glass-lined balconies punctuate the architecture, providing uniquely private outdoor rooms that reach toward the horizon.

Park Elm at Century Plaza additionally features exclusive residential amenities, including a resort-style outdoor pool, dining terrace, screening room, library, game room, wine cellars, party spaces, dog park, meditation spaces, children's playroom, business center, state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga studio, and concierge services ready to anticipate the needs of residents.

Park Elm offers a range of one to four-bedroom estate residences starting at $1,899,000. An exclusive Penthouse collection, set to redefine luxury benchmarks, will be unveiled this winter.

For more information about Park Elm at Century Plaza , please contact Mary Ann Osborn, Managing Director of Sales, at (310) 871-0753 or visit ParkElmCenturyPlaza.com . For retail leasing, please contact Andrew Turf with CBRE and Peter Peterson with Cultivate Hospitality Group by emailing [email protected]. For media inquiries, please contact Brian Cooley with Wicked+ at (310) 480-9100.

About Reuben Brothers

Reuben Brothers is a private investment group with diversified interests in international real estate, hospitality, and private equity. The company's real estate holdings encompass a distinguished collection of prime residential, commercial, and hospitality assets in some of the world's most coveted lifestyle destinations, including London, New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Rome, Capri, and more.

About Next Century Partners

Next Century Partners LLC, headed by Michael Rosenfeld , founder and chief executive of Woodridge Capital Partners LLC , a Los Angeles-based real estate investment and development company that owns and develops a broad range of hotel, resort, residential, and commercial properties throughout the United States. The firm received the Single Asset Transaction of the Year Award by the Americas Lodging Investment Summit and the San Francisco Business Times Hotel Deal of the Year Award. www.woodridgecapital.com

About The Agency

The Agency is a full-service, luxury real estate brokerage and lifestyle company representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, residential leasing, and luxury vacation rentals.

The Agency extends far beyond what a conventional brokerage firm offers. It envisions itself as both a lifestyle company committed to informing and connecting global communities and as a creative agency offering design, marketing, and sales solutions for buyers, sellers, developers, and investors across the globe.

About The Agency Development Group

The Agency Development Group is a collection of highly skilled individuals who offer unparalleled marketing and sales expertise to developers worldwide. From urban developments and mixed-use properties to resort-style offerings and sprawling estate communities, The Agency Development Group provides developer clients with a vast array of services from pre-development consultation through the final sellout of a property.

About Savills

Savills is a global real estate services provider listed on the London Stock Exchange. Savills operates from over 700 owned and associate offices, employing more than 40,000 people in over 70 countries throughout the Americas, the UK, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East, offering a broad range of specialist advisory, management and transactional services to clients all over the world. Savills and The Agency formed an association in 2014.

SOURCE Century Plaza