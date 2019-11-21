CenturyLink Launches CDN Edge Compute

MONROE, La., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As web applications become increasingly important to enabling strong digital user experiences, CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) is launching a new content delivery network (CDN) platform that allows businesses to create highly responsive and more secure personalized web application experiences. CenturyLink CDN Edge Compute provides developers with a flexible, open module architecture to design, configure and deploy custom web application workloads at the edge.

For more information on CenturyLink CDN Edge Compute, visit: https://www.centurylink.com/business/networking/cdn-edge-compute.html

"Businesses across all industries are looking to quickly create and deploy more rich web content which requires an agile IT infrastructure that fosters rapid innovation," said Bill Wohnoutka, vice president, global internet and content delivery services, CenturyLink. "With CDN Edge Compute, businesses can use a global edge delivery footprint that allows for new web content and capabilities to be pushed to users quickly and easily, and that can scale to support mass audiences and high traffic events."

CenturyLink CDN Edge Compute gives developers the flexibility to choose software that best suits their innovation needs, creating a completely customized edge environment. Web application firewalls (WAFs), bot management and application performance modules run within milliseconds of the end-user, removing bandwidth constraints between end and origin servers. CenturyLink CDN Edge Compute provides tools to empower innovation by allowing developers to move changes into production quickly while minimizing risk.

CenturyLink CDN Edge Compute is powered by technology from Section. "Providing engineers with access to and control of workloads at the edge helps power a better internet by reducing latency and data backhaul, and maintaining a strong security perimeter," said Stewart McGrath, CEO, Section. "We are excited to work with CenturyLink to unlock the wealth of compute power available within massive scale networks."

CenturyLink CDN Edge Compute includes the following benefits:

Improved Application Performance: Highly configurable dynamic and static content acceleration, including HTML streaming, virtual waiting room and image optimization.

Flexible Security: Choose from industry leading and top open source security solutions for WAF, bot management and DDoS mitigation.

Dev/Ops Native Environment: CDN configuration, testing and deployment are enabled for use within native Dev/Ops workflow, simplifying the release process and deployment cycles.

Custom Workloads: Supports execution of customer applications running directly on the edge platform.

Near Real-Time Analytics: Robust data pipeline for key performance metrics and logs in a searchable interface for troubleshooting and tuning of edge modules.

Growing Global Network: More than 60 points of presence in over 40 locations, with the ability to virtualize the footprint into edge compute locations in both public and private IP networks.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity, and security solutions to customers around the world. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. CenturyLink strives to be the trusted connection to the networked world and is focused on delivering technology that enhances the customer experience. Learn more at https://news.centurylink.com/.

