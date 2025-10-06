CEO Coaching International Announces Integrated Insurance Solutions as New Diamond Strategic Partner to Protect Families and Businesses

MIAMI, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading CEO coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, proudly welcomes Integrated Insurance Solutions (IIS) as its newest Diamond Strategic Partner. This partnership unites two firms committed to helping CEOs protect their people, assets, and futures.

Founded in 2001, IIS has expanded from a four-person startup into a full-service, independent agency with more than 70 employees, six Mid-Atlantic offices, and clients across 40 states. Specializing in personal insurance,commercial coverage, and employee benefits, IIS delivers the scale to handle complex risks while maintaining the personalized service of a boutique firm.

"One of the biggest challenges that CEOs face is balancing growth with risk," said Randy Dewey, CEO of CEO Coaching International. "IIS provides the expertise and breadth CEOs need to safeguard their families and their businesses so that they can scale with confidence."

For more than two decades, IIS has been recognized as an industry leader with a team of top-producing agents. CEO Trey Mauck has earned honors from the Washington Business Journal and multiple carriers for excellence in client service and performance.

"We're proud to partner with CEO Coaching International to serve growth-minded CEOs who want a single, trusted resource for every insurance need," Mauck said. "Our promise is to deliver complete, well-rounded protection that helps clients thrive with assurance and stability."

As a Diamond Strategic Partner, IIS will bring added value to the CEO Coaching International community through exclusive client workshops, strategic benefits consultations, thought leadership content, and participation in high-impact virtual and in-person events, including the annual Make BIG Happen Summit.

To learn more about Integrated Insurance Solutions, visit https://www.integrated-usa.com .

To explore the Strategic Partner Program at CEO Coaching International, visit https://ceocoachinginternational.com/about/partners/

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, the firm has coached more than 1,500+ CEOs and entrepreneurs across 100+ industries and 60 countries. Its coaches—former CEOs, presidents, and executives—have led businesses ranging from startups to over $10 billion, driving double-digit sales and profit growth, many culminating in eight, nine, or ten-figure exits.

Companies that have worked with CEO Coaching International for two years or more have achieved an average revenue CAGR of 25.9%, nearly 3X the U.S. average, and an average EBITDA CAGR of 39.2%, more than 4X the national benchmark.

Discover how coaching can transform your leadership journey at ceocoachinginternational.com.

