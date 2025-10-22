Former ChangeMakers CEO and Boston Consulting Group Partner Joins CEO Coaching International as Partner and Coach

MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading CEO coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Dr. Mario Simon as its newest Partner and Coach.

Dr. Mario Simon, Partner and Coach at CEO Coaching International.

Simon is a transformational leader and executive coach with a global track record of helping CEOs unlock breakthrough growth and lasting cultural impact. With over two decades at the helm of some of the world's most influential consulting, marketing, and wellness organizations, Simon has built a reputation for reimagining businesses, energizing leadership teams, and guiding organizations through complex transitions.

As CEO of ChangeMakers, Simon led the merger of six legacy agencies into a unified, high-performance integrated communications firm. He revitalized its culture, sharpened its strategic direction, and drove exceptional EBITDA growth. Earlier, as Managing Director & Partner at Boston Consulting Group, Simon built one of the firm's fastest growing CPG sectors, one of the largest CPG clients, and advised Fortune 100 CEOs on large-scale transformation, brand strategy, and consumer engagement across five continents.

Simon also founded Kantar Consulting, growing it from a 12-person team to more than 1,000 professionals in five years, serving clients in consumer, wellness, media, and financial services. Beyond his executive leadership, Simon is also a certified master life coach with over 4,500 hours of experience. His approach blends analytical clarity with deep empathy—helping CEOs lead with purpose, make decisive moves in complex environments, and build cultures where people and performance thrive.

"Mario is an excellent addition to our CEO Coaching International team," said Randy Dewey, CEO of CEO Coaching International. "He has built and scaled businesses across industries and continents, and he knows firsthand the challenges CEOs face when leading through complexity. His experience and coaching approach will bring enormous value to our clients as they pursue ambitious growth and lasting impact."

"I'm thrilled to join CEO Coaching International—an unparalleled team with extraordinary depth, unmatched experience, and a shared commitment to excellence," Simon said. "What truly sets this group apart is not only the caliber of its people, but the integrity and humanity they bring to every client relationship. Each coach at the firm serves as a gateway for clients into a powerful community of world-class CEOs and entrepreneurs who have made it their mission to empower others to think bigger, lead better, and create lasting impact. It's an honor to be part of such a purpose-driven organization."

Simon was born in Greece and moved to the United States to earn his Ph.D. at Yale University. He is one of the early pioneers of the field of Behavioral Economics and a Fulbright Scholar. Simon is currently writing a book on inner freedom and personal transformation, titled "Free You from You," set to be published later this year.

Simon has two children, Penelope and Leandros. During Covid he bought a ranch in Hudson Valley and became a passionate arborist, collecting and nurturing rare magnolias.

